After Criticism, Miami-Dade Police Will Develop New Trans Rights Policies

Despite the fact that the Miami-Dade Police Department is the eighth-largest law enforcement agency in the country, a report issued earlier this month warns that the county's cops are woefully underprepared to deal with transgender people. And so, in response, the police department has confirmed to New Times that it is now working to revise and add new trans-rights policies designed to better protect trans people and instruct cops to treat them with respect and fairness.

On May 7, the National Center for Transgender Equality issued a report detailing whether the 25 largest police forces in America have adequate trans rights policies. Unsurprisingly, most departments don't.

"As we make groundbreaking advancements towards transgender equality, many members of our communities continue to be affected by disproportionate contact with, and often by bias and abuse within, policing and the criminal justice system," the organization writes in its report. "Even though transgender people are more likely to be victims of violent crime than non-transgender people, over half (57%) of all [survey] respondents feel uncomfortable calling the police for help when they need it."

The study judged each department on whether their LGBTQ policies were easily available, whether departments instructed cops on how to deal with members of the LGBTQ communities, whether cops are taught to recognize non-binary or gender-nonconforming individuals, whether officers are given specific instructions about how to transport trans-identifying people, and whether cops know how to properly care for transgender people medically. Not a single department currently mandates department-wide training on interactions with trans individuals, the Center found. Other departments, including MDPD, still allow cops to use condoms as "evidence" that someone might be engaging in sex work — a practice that officers could use to further stigmatize trans people.

Few agencies performed well, though departments in San Francisco, D.C., and Philadelphia scored significantly better than Miami-Dade. For example, MDPD currently has no policies that explicitly prohibit cops from detaining someone based solely on their gender identity. The department also mandates that detainees must be searched by someone of the "same sex," but has no rules outlining how this applies to trans individuals. Cops are not taught how to properly record a person's gender identity on police forms. And MDPD policies don't explain how trans people are supposed to be kept in temporary jails or how they are supposed to receive medical treatment in lockup.

In response to inquiries from New Times, MDPD forwarded an email that Police Director Juan Perez sent the Center on May 17. In the letter, he promised he'd work to reform MDPD's trans rights policies.

"Please be assured that our Department is fully dedicated to its mission of serving and protecting all Miami-Dade County's residents and visitors," Perez wrote. "In this regard, the Department is presently revising its policies and developing new policies to address both police interactions with the transgender community and transgender and gender-nonconforming employees. In an effort to learn and grow, the Department will carefully review the National Center for Transgender Equality's full report and use its model policy as a guide to revise, as necessary, our draft policies. We welcome the opportunity to contact LGBTQ leaders and advocates, and specifically your organization, as we go through this process."

The Center also whacked Miami-Dade County for cooperating with Immigration and Customs Enforcement and failing to run an independent community-review panel for police complaints — two decisions made by County Mayor Carlos Gimenez.

News editor Jessica Lipscomb contributed reporting.