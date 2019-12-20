 


  Herban Planet
Miami's independent source of local news and culture

4
Miami-Dade Police Director Juan PerezEXPAND
Miami-Dade Police Director Juan Perez
Photo by Miami-Dade Police Department

Miami-Dade County Police Director Juan Perez Abruptly Steps Down

Jerry Iannelli | December 20, 2019 | 4:26pm
AA

Miami-Dade County Police Director Juan Perez, leader of one of the 10 largest police forces in America, abruptly announced his retirement Friday afternoon in a series of tweets. While Perez said he's stepping down to spend time with his family and that the department has "been succession-planning for some time," his resignation comes mere days after his officers received national scorn after taking part in a wild hostage shootout in which 18 police officers from multiple departments fired more than 200 bullets at a UPS truck that had been taken hostage by bank-robbers. The shootout killed the two robbers, the UPS driver taken hostage, and another innocent bystander.

Of the 18 cops who fired their guns, 13 were MDPD officers.

This is a breaking story. This post will be updated.

 
Jerry Iannelli is a staff writer for Miami New Times. He graduated with honors from Temple University. He then earned a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University. He moved to South Florida in 2015.

