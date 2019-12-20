Miami-Dade County Police Director Juan Perez Abruptly Steps Down

Miami-Dade County Police Director Juan Perez, leader of one of the 10 largest police forces in America, abruptly announced his retirement Friday afternoon in a series of tweets. While Perez said he's stepping down to spend time with his family and that the department has "been succession-planning for some time," his resignation comes mere days after his officers received national scorn after taking part in a wild hostage shootout in which 18 police officers from multiple departments fired more than 200 bullets at a UPS truck that had been taken hostage by bank-robbers. The shootout killed the two robbers, the UPS driver taken hostage, and another innocent bystander.

Of the 18 cops who fired their guns, 13 were MDPD officers.

.....sincerely thank you for the opportunity to serve this wonderful community for the last 29 1/2 years, with the last four years being highlighted as your police director.



I’m extremely proud of what we have achieved together during my tenure as Director and I assure you.... — Juan Perez (@JPerezMDPD) December 20, 2019

....in the ability of Deputy Director Alfredo Ramirez and the Department’s executive command staff to lead the Miami-Dade Police Department going forward and into the future. I will miss you all.



Thank you for allowing me to serve you. Forever grateful. — Juan Perez (@JPerezMDPD) December 20, 2019

