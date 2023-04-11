Navigation
Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Weather

Rain, Rain, Go Away: More Downpours Coming to South Florida

April 11, 2023 2:54PM

Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images
Swaths of Miami are once again experiencing bad flooding following several days of heavy downpours.

In other news, water is wet.

Since early in the week, heavy rainfall has inundated flood-prone areas like Brickell, Downtown, and Edgewater with mucky waters. And like clockwork, the weather has resulted in a soggy mess across much of South Florida as rainfall totals in isolated spots topped five inches.

According to the National Weather Service in Miami, a flood watch has been issued for Miami-Dade and Broward counties, from Deerfield Beach down to Florida City, until at least 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

"Previous rainfall combined with current and additional heavy rainfall could result in flooding across these urban areas," NWS Miami warned.
The torrential rain this week has left cars submerged and stalled in knee-deep waters, residents stranded, and even delivery drivers turned away from completing their routes in Miami neighborhoods.
The City of Miami announced on April 11 that it had placed portable pumps in several areas, including Morningside, Mary Brickell, and Edgewater. Plans are in place to soon deploy vacuum trucks to provide additional flood relief.

Brian McNoldy, a senior research associate at the University of Miami's Rosenstiel School of Marine and Atmospheric Sciences, tells New Times that the heavy rain is substantial for this time of year.

Given that Miami's rainfall record for April was more than 20 inches back in 1942, he says that topping the monthly record is highly unlikely. Daily records on the other hand, he says, are easier to break.

"Just depends on where the heavy rain lingers, but the potential would be there for daily records," he says.

While large stretches of Miami-Dade and Broward counties received two to three inches of rain over the last 24 hours, measuring stations near Cooper City and Little Havana logged more than four inches.

How much longer until we see the sun again, you might ask?

With more heavy rainfall forecast to be on the way in Miami, McNoldy says we should anticipate a wet and breezy next few days.

If the weather gods are merciful, the skies should clear up by the end of the week.
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Alex DeLuca is a staff writer at Miami New Times.
Contact: Alex DeLuca

Trending News

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Everyone's a Queen

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation