Rain, Rain, Go Away: More Downpours Coming to South Florida

Since early in the week, heavy rainfall has inundated flood-prone areas like Brickell, Downtown, and Edgewater with mucky waters. And like clockwork, the weather has resulted in a soggy mess across much of South Florida as rainfall totals in isolated spots topped five inches.
According to the National Weather Service in Miami, a flood watch has been issued for Miami-Dade and Broward counties, from Deerfield Beach down to Florida City, until at least 8 p.m. on Wednesday.
"Previous rainfall combined with current and additional heavy rainfall could result in flooding across these urban areas," NWS Miami warned.
The torrential rain this week has left cars submerged and stalled in knee-deep waters, residents stranded, and even delivery drivers turned away from completing their routes in Miami neighborhoods.
The City of Miami announced on April 11 that it had placed portable pumps in several areas, including Morningside, Mary Brickell, and Edgewater. Plans are in place to soon deploy vacuum trucks to provide additional flood relief.
Brian McNoldy, a senior research associate at the University of Miami's Rosenstiel School of Marine and Atmospheric Sciences, tells New Times that the heavy rain is substantial for this time of year.
Given that Miami's rainfall record for April was more than 20 inches back in 1942, he says that topping the monthly record is highly unlikely. Daily records on the other hand, he says, are easier to break.
"Just depends on where the heavy rain lingers, but the potential would be there for daily records," he says.
While large stretches of Miami-Dade and Broward counties received two to three inches of rain over the last 24 hours, measuring stations near Cooper City and Little Havana logged more than four inches.
How much longer until we see the sun again, you might ask?
With more heavy rainfall forecast to be on the way in Miami, McNoldy says we should anticipate a wet and breezy next few days.
If the weather gods are merciful, the skies should clear up by the end of the week.
