Miami Commissioner Wants to Ban Cops from Off-Duty Work at Places That Serve Booze

Back in July 2014, an anonymous tipster called police early one morning to report that a uniformed Miami Beach cop appeared to be hammered outside of Mango's Tropical Cafe on Ocean Drive. When MBPD officers showed up, they arrived to find their own Sgt. Mike Muley so plastered that he apparently needed to be transported to Mount Sinai Medical Center. After that incident, then-Chief Dan Oates decreed that, given how easy it is for officers to get into trouble working overnight shifts in Miami Beach's nightlife circuit, his cops were temporarily prohibited from working off-duty security details at nightclubs.

That move sparked a battle with the city's police union — and now the City of Miami may be gearing up for a similar fight. City of Miami Commissioner Joe Carollo — the former mayor casually called "Loco Joe" by critics — has proposed banning Miami cops from working off-duty security details at any establishments that hold state liquor licenses, a move that would dramatically cut off many officers' secondary lines of income.

Technically speaking, the city already bans cops from working at bars: MPD's internal rules state that "Employees are prohibited from working bars. Employees will only be permitted to work establishments which are primarily restaurants, as defined by the City of Miami Code, and which have a valid Certificate of Use for restaurant, issued by the City of Miami." Carollo's proposal would seemingly expand that ban to any establishment holding state "4COP" or "4COP SFX/SRS" liquor licenses, which would essentially expand the ban to almost any restaurant or nightclub in town.

Carollo's proposal, which will be read at the city's September 11 commission meeting, alleges that officers are more likely to engage in misconduct or actions unbecoming of the city when they're working off-duty security details where alcohol is flowing.

"We are asking for MPD Order 12, Chapter 1.10 'Employees are prohibited from working bars...' to be enforced," Carollo wrote in an email to New Times last night. "This is citywide."

According to a brief review of Miami Civilian Investigative Panel complaint files, MPD officers working off-duty security details since 2017 have been accused of verbally harassing citizens, wrongfully arresting people, working on- and off-duty shifts at the same time, and even breaking one woman's wrist. Critics within the city have complained for years that off-duty details have ballooned out of control and can create a conflict of interest for cops who are indebted to clubs or bars that regularly cut them paychecks. In 2013, New Times wrote that Miami cops appeared to be cracking down on Wynwood bars as a favor for the competing downtown nightclubs that routinely hire cops to work off-duty security details there.

Carollo's proposal places the controversial commissioner (he has a history of racist actions and was once arrested for allegedly beating his wife with a terracotta teapot) in a bizarre spot: The move is sure to upset the city's rank-and-file police officers but has already won some praise from Miami's police-reform activists, who typically despise the commissioner, who is himself a former police officer.

Until fairly recently, Carollo was somewhat chummy with the city's police union, to the point that the union endorsed him when he ran for city commission in 2017. But Carollo's litany of bizarre actions in office since then has begun to push many cops away from him. His latest proposal to limit police overtime hours is already infuriating the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) union, and multiple sources within the city speculated to New Times that Carollo's proposal, separate from any of its potential merits, may be related to his ongoing vendetta against Little Havana real-estate mogul Bill Fuller, who employs off-duty cops at many of his bars. Under Carollo's plan, any establishment in Miami with a liquor license would be forced to hire their own bouncers or security guards from private companies.

Tommy Reyes, the recently elected head of Miami's FOP, said last night that he was aware of Carollo's proposal and considered it an attack on the police department.

"Commissioner Carollo's proposed ordinance is nothing but an attack on public safety," Reyes told New Times. "Why would anyone in their right mind care if police officers are being hired by private business owners for security reasons?" Reyes then suggested that off-duty cops would somehow be more likely to stop an active shooter if one were to appear in Miami.

"The Fraternal Order of Police's stance on this ordinance is that it is a personal attack on one business owner by Commissioner Carollo by putting his personal vendetta before public safety," Reyes said. The union also recently retweeted an op-ed from Grant Miller, publisher of Miami's Community Newspapers, demanding that city residents "recall Joe Carollo" and boot him from office.

Envy & moral turpitude seems to motivate those calling for a recall of an elected official. Some want to be like Hillary, remain above the law.-->It’s Time To Recall Joe Carollo! https://t.co/tADBWqtxiL — FGS (@FGSforKAG2020) August 31, 2019

But at least one prominent Miami police-reform critic, former Civilian Investigative Panel member Danny Suarez, has already messaged the city government and begged other commissioners to support Carollo.

"Imagine having officers freed up to actually do police work?" Suarez emailed the city commission. "Would be great for our residents, don't you think? I always hear the FOP complaining about a shortage of officers, just look at a bar: they are working off duty."