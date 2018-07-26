Miami Commission Candidate Once Got Fired For Allegedly Watching Porn on Government Laptop

Miami is effectively run by an oligopoly of useless, competing, familial political dynasties: There are the Regalados, the Hardemons, the Suarezes, the Carollos, the Diaz de la Portillas, and so on. To make a clichéd reference, Miami politics are like Game of Thrones if everyone involved had shrapnel lodged in their brains.

This brings us to the Barreiro clan, a multi-decade political dynasty in Miami led by thick-necked doofus Bruno, a former Miami-Dade County Commissioner who is about to get flattened in a Republican congressional primary, and his half-brother Gus, who is running for the county commission mere weeks after his sister-in-law, Zorraida, failed so hard she made national news by losing to a non-Cuban, progressive gringa in a Little Havana county commission race.

Since we're stuck dealing with yet another head of the multi-pronged Barreiro hydra once more, it's a good time to rehash Gus Barreiro's old career, including the utterly hilarious time he got fired from the Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) in 2009 for using a government laptop to watch a bunch of pornography.



Reached via phone today, Barreiro stood by his record as a legislator and DJJ official and maintained that he was "set up" by foes inside the department who were upset that he'd exposed a group of unmarked child-graves dug by the state at a reform school decades earlier. Barreiro said someone had "taken over" his desktop and searched for porn remotely while he sat by and watched.

"I was in a hotel room, my cursor was moving, I didn’t understand why," Barreiro told New Times today. "That’s just the bottom line." He added: "I don't think I was set up, it was something that I know. My coworkers told me that something was going to happen to me, they said the department thought I was embarrassing them."

Barreiro's current bid for the county commission seems to be directly tied to an ongoing fight to build a gigantic mall in Dade County. The Miami Herald yesterday outlined how a Canadian real-estate development firm called Take Five is bankrolling Barreiro's campaign, seemingly because his campaign opponent, the actually competent Daniella Levine Cava, voted against Take Five's plans to build the world's largest mall in town.

The Herald notes that since Levine Cava's vote, people associated with Take Five have donated $7,500 to Barreiro directly — more than 60 percent of his total cash haul right now — and have also dumped a staggering $100,000 into a Barrerio-aligned political-action committee, which is a seriously huge chunk of money for a local county race. In terms of money, Barreiro's campaign could be accurately called "undemocratic" and entirely motivated by spiteful billionaires. Such is the state of American democracy in 2018.

Barreiro told New Times that he reached out to the Take Five group because he specifically supports the mall because it will "create jobs." Levine Cava said in the past that she voted against the mall because most of the jobs would constitute part-time, low-wage work. Asked if he thought the donations from Take Five were clearly transactional, Barreiro swore that campaign money had no influence over his vote. He also pointed out that Levine Cava is still out-fundraising him.

Since he's jumped back into county politics, let's revisit how exactly Barreiro lost his former job at DJJ in 2009: By getting caught viewing at least 382 pornographic images on a government-issued laptop and then claiming he'd been framed. The story pops up every time Gus has mounted a new campaign for political office, which it should, since it's both indicative of his judgment as a public official and also just really, really funny.

Barreiro served as a Florida state representative from 1998 to 2006. As a legislator, he had something of a Libertarian-Republican bent: He was pro-NRA, anti-abortion, and had a horrid environmental record, but, as former New Times columnist Jim DeFede noted in 2001 (in a column quite rightfully calling him "enigmatic"), Barreiro was also progressive on LGBTQ issues and believed in lowering incarceration rates in the state prison system. He even received an award in 2005 for his work on the case of Martin Lee Anderson, a black child killed in a Florida prison system "boot camp." At the same time, Barreiro was also considered a friend to the Church of Scientology and at one point sponsored an anti-mental-health-care bill pushed by the church.

(Asked why he supported the bill today, he said he believes children are "over-medicated" and that too many kids are being diagnosed with attention-deficit disorder. Though the bill was largely assailed by medical professionals at the time, he says he stands by it.)

From the legislature, he hopped over to working at a government contractor called Associated Marine Industries before moving to the state's DJJ as chief of residential programs in March 2008. But Barreiro didn't last long.

According to a 13-page complaint the Herald posted online in 2009, Barreiro's bosses at the DJJ caught him accessing "several hundred sexually explicit images from the internet" while logged in to his Dell Latitude 100L laptop under his government username "barreirogx." Barreiro had signed a document promising he wouldn't use the computer for anything "personal" before the government handed it over to him. A forensic search through his hard drive revealed 382 pornographic images — 280 in his "temporary" downloads folder, and another 102 that had been deleted but recovered by investigators.

Investigators said Barreiro had logged into the website AdultFriendFinder.com under the handle "cubancigar107" (Barreiro was born in Cuba and represented the Florida House's 107th district) and spent quite a good bit of time looking up users' (sexually explicit) profile images. Investigators said he watched a pornographic video on AdultFriendFinder at 3:58 a.m. one November morning. Investigators also scanned his office desktop computer but did not find any porn there.

Investigators confronted Barreiro and, at first, showed him innocuous images he'd accessed on the government laptop during the day, including random Facebook photos. Barreiro said he recognized the images and agreed he'd viewed them. One of the images, viewed at around 8:45 p.m. one November 2008 evening, was a family member.

But then, Barreiro's bosses showed him the porn they said he'd accessed and said the images were downloaded during the same session where Barrerio already admitted to using his laptop to look at the random Facebook pics.

"I don't know how the hell that got on my computer," Barreiro blurted out. When investigators said the images were downloaded at basically the same exact time as the other, harmless photos he already admitted to viewing, Barreiro responded by saying that was "really interesting."

Barreiro has long maintained that someone "set him up," and claimed he often let other people use his laptop. But investigators noted that on the aforementioned November day in question, he admitted he was traveling in Marianna, Florida and that it sure seemed improbable that someone else was using his computer on that day at 1 a.m. while he was out of town.

Throughout the ordeal, Barreiro maintained that he did nothing wrong and that he was possibly being persecuted because of his activism for children being abused in the DJJ system.

Barreiro still maintains the ordeal was a set-up because he tipped the Herald off about the unmarked child graves.

"People ask me from time to time, knowing what would have happened, would I still have done it," Barreiro said. "I tell them I would have still called the Miami Herald. These are hundreds of kids out there still buried."

He also added that, in the years since getting fired, he's even more certain he was framed for viewing porn.

"I've learned a lot more about computers since then," he said.