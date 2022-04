All 200+ Books Banned in Florida and What Miami Booksellers Have to Say About It

Nathaniel Sandler is surrounded by banned books at the Wynwood headquarters of Bookleggers Library . It's not intentional, but that's what happens when you run a nonprofit mobile library in a state that has so far banned more than 200 books in various school districts since July of 2021. (The complete list is included at the end of this story.)"Wow, look at this — I can tell you thatis right here," Sandler tellsas he cross-references book titles on his shelves with the banned-book list shared by PEN America, a nonprofit that advocates for literary free expression. "we have a copy of it right now.is actually within arm's reach."According to PEN America , which tracks book-banning incidents , Florida tallied the third-highest number of school book banning incidents in the nation, trailing only Texas and Pennsylvania. While books have been banned in America since the days of the Mayflower , there has been a recent surge as an unprecedented number of parents, activists, and elected officials request scores of books to be banned from classrooms and libraries.In Florida, the majority of banned books touch on race (by Ibrahim Kendi,by Toni Morrison), sexuality (by Judy Blume,by Aldous Huxley), and sexual orientation and gender identity (by David Levithan,by Maia Kobabe). This comes as the Republican-led Florida legislature has passed laws such as the Stop WOKE Act (HB 7), which prohibits teaching Critical Race Theory in schools, and the so-called Don't Say Gay bill, which bans instruction involving gender and sexual orientation for many young students.Though book-banning incidents have been recorded in seven Florida school districts, none have been documented in South Florida's school districts. The Miami-Dade and Broward County public school districts could not immediately answer' emailed questions asking whether they’ve received any book ban requests. But that hasn't stopped Miami's local bookstore owners from taking note of the trend and speaking out against the bans."It's extremely disturbing. But it's no surprise, given where our politics are today, that book banning and these cultural divisive issues will be exploited in order to make a political statement or to gain political advantage," Books & Books owner Mitchell Kaplan tells. "The language is vague in some of these bills. Basically, it leaves educators in the dark."There's a hand-painted mural at Books & Books' Coral Gables store that reads, "CENSORSHIP LEAVES US IN THE DARK," and lists dozens of books that have been banned throughout the years, including, andSkimming PEN America's list of banned books, Kaplan notes that many "wonderful" stories are being banned. He is disheartened that a group of people want to prevent students from not just reading them, but experiencing their overarching messages about acceptance, diversity, inclusivity, and love.But Kaplan notes that censorship can sometimes backfire.Whenever a book is banned and appears on the news, Kaplan immediately notices a larger demand for that novel at his stores. For example, after a Tennessee school board voted in January to ban the Holocaust novelfrom its classrooms, Kaplan says, sales for the book went "through the roof."Sandler, whose used bookstore offers visitors one free book per visit, concurs that book bans can sometimes achieve the opposite of their intended effect: Instead of deterring children from a specific book, the bans could inevitably make students curious and seek it out — a phenomenon known as the "Streisand effect." (In 2003, Barbra Stresiand tried to sue an aerial photographer documenting coastal erosion for publishing images of her Malibu home. The photo had only been accessed six times at the time of the lawsuit, but after the media picked up the story, the image received more than a million views.)"Ron DeSantis isn't going to be able to eradicate all material that has Black people, Jewish people, gay people, trans people — he just won't be able to do that," Sandler says. "But what he can do is tell you that he is moving in that direction. And to me, that's a display of power."Bookleggers, which bills itself as "a no-kill shelter for books," relies on book donations, and many of the books on Sandler's shelves were headed to the dumpster. That's why, he says, patrons will always find banned books at his library, and he relishes giving forsaken or unwanted stories a second chance."Whatever Ron DeSantis and his ilk are hoping to do by banning books," Sandler declares, "we, of course, have a promise to the community that those books will be accessible here for as long as the organization is here."Essentially, a government or school district or parent can't simply eradicate a concept in a certain book by banning it — or, as Sandler likes to say, quoting the famous phrase from Russian writer Mikhail Bulgakov , "manuscripts don't burn."Here, listed in alphabetical order by county and by author, are all the books banned in Florida's school districts since July 2021:by Jesse Andrewsby Elana K. Arnold,by Elana K. Arnold,by Elana K. Arnold,by Elana K. Arnold,by Judy Blume,by Juno Dawsonby Ellen Hopkinsby Ellen Hopkinsby Ellen Hopkinsby Ellen Hopkinsby Tiffany D. Jackson,by Maia Kobabeby Sarah J. Maasby Patricia McCormickby Amy Reedby Sapphireby Alice Seboldby Ciara Smythby Mariko Tamakiby George M. Johnsonby Laurie Halse Andersonby George M. Johnsonby Ibram X. Kendiby Angie ThomasbyÀbíké-Íyímídé, Faridahby Elizabeth Acevedo,byMarc Acitoby Sherman Alexieby Cristina Algerby Isabel Allendeby Anthony Allisonby Laurie Halse Andersonby M. T. Andersonby Jesse Andrewsby Jesse Andrewsby Katherine Applegateby Jay Asherby Dean Attaby Margaret AtwoodbyJackson Birdby Terence Blackerby Kim Taylor Blakemoreby Patty Blountby Judy Blumeby Echo Brownby Meg Cabotby Kacen Callenderby Eric Carleby Kristin Cashoreby P. C. Castby P. C. Castby P. C. Castby P. C. Castby P. C. Castby P. C. Castby P. C. Castby P. C. Castby P. C. Castby P. C. Castby P. C. Castby P. C. Castby Iris Changby Stephen Chboskyby Cassandra Clareby Adam Cohenby Susann Cokalby Brandy Colbertby Brock Coleby Andrea Cremerby Matt de la Peñaby Sharon M. Draperby Lois Duncanby Simone Elkelesby Sharon G. Flakeby Gillian Flynnby Jonathan Safran Foerby Jessie Ann Foleyby E. R. Frankby Joseph Frederickby Natasha Friendby Mady G.by Roxane Gayby Alex Ginoby Joseph F. Girzoneby Abbi Glinesby Sasha Gouldby John Greenby Sara Gruenby Yaa Gyasiby Hartzler, Aaronby Hillstrom, Laurie Collierby Ellen Hopkinsby Ellen Hopkinsby Ellen Hopkinsby Ellen Hopkinsby Ellen Hopkinsby Hosseini, Khaledby Hutchinson, Shaun Davidby Huxley, Aldousby Jewell, Tiffanyby Johnson, Cathy G.by Johnson, George M.by Johnson, Kimby Johnston, E. K.by Kendi, Ibram X.by Kilbourne, Christinaby Konigsberg, Billby Kuklin, Susanby Lisa J. Lawrenceby Martine Leavittby Lyla Leeby Bruno Leone,by E. Lockhartby E. Lockhartby Chad Lucasby Sarah J. Maasby Carrie Macby Kenan Malikby Estelle Maskameby Patricia McCormickby Joy McCulloughby Charlton D. McIlwainby Richelle Meadby Meg Medinaby Tony Medinaby J. P. Millerby Ken Mochizukiby Ken Mochizukiby Toni Morrisonby Toni Morrisonby Walter Dean Myersby Lauren Myracleby Lauren Myracleby Trung Le Nguyenby Tim O'Brienby Molly Knox Ostertagby Maulik Pancholyby Gary Paulsenby Ashley Hope Pérezby Julie Anne Petersby Jodi Picoultby Jodi Picoultby Jodi Picoultby Amy Reedby Christina Hammonds Reedby Jason Reynoldsby Jason Reynoldsby Jewell Parker Rhodesby Robert Rodiby Colby Rodowskyby Rainbow Rowellby Benjamin Alire Saenzby Alex Sanchezby Alex Sanchezby Erika L. Sánchezby Alice Seboldby Ruta Sepetysby Robert Sharenowby Susan Shawby Adam Silveraby S. J. Sinduby Andrew Smithby Sonya Sonesby Sonya Sonesby Art Spiegelmanby Jean-Philippe Stassenby John Steinbeckby Nic Stoneby Nic Stoneby Tanya Lee Stoneby Mariko Tamakiby Raina Telgemeierby Aiden Thomasby Angie Thomasby Rachael L. Thomasby Craig Thompsonby Cecily von Ziegesarby Tillie Waldenby Alice Walkerby Jeannette Wallsby K. M. Waltonby Laura Whitcombby Lakita Wilsonby Hannah Wittonby Ibi Zoboiby Maia Kobabeby Maia Kobabeby Jay Asherby Jonathan Safran Foerby Alex Ginoby Abbi Glinesby Robie H. Harrisby Ellen Hopkinsby Khaled Hosseini,by Jazz Jenningsby Brian Katcherby David Levithan,by E. Lockhartby Toni Morrisonby Toni Morrisonby Jodi Picoultby Adam Silveraby Raina Telgemeier