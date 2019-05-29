Miami Beach Censors Black Artist's Tribute to Police-Shooting Victim

Ahead of this year's Memorial Day weekend, Miami Beach took a new approach: The city's tourism department recruited local artists of color to put together a series of exhibits specifically for black visitors. The theme was "ReFrame," which the city described as an attempt to reframe the Memorial Day narrative in Miami Beach. Octavia Yearwood, an artist who curated the event, told New Times she wanted to highlight people of color's contributions to Miami Beach and the city's history of segregation.

In the days leading up to Memorial Day weekend — sometimes referred to as Urban Beach Week — the city promoted the art installations on its website, through email, and on social media. But while the exhibits were on display over the weekend, City Manager Jimmy Morales personally requested the removal of a piece by artist R. Jackson memorializing Raymond Herisse, a young black man who was fatally shot by Miami Beach Police over Memorial Day weekend in 2011.

"The purpose of the ReFrame cultural programming this past weekend was to create an opportunity for inclusiveness and mutual exchange. The City Manager felt that the panel in the one particular art installation regarding the incidents of Memorial Day weekend in 2011 did not achieve this objective," Melissa Berthier, a city spokeswoman, said in an email. "After a discussion with the curators, the piece was removed." (RE: Miami Beach first reported the news yesterday.)

The artists of ReFrame originally posted a sign saying the piece had been removed at the request of Miami Beach Police. But in an Instagram post Monday, the person behind the @reframemiamibeach account said Deputy Chief Rick Clements denied police had asked for the artwork to be taken down. Jackson and Yearwood did not respond to calls and emails from New Times on Tuesday.

The tribute to Herisse was part of an exhibit called I See You Too at a gallery on Lincoln Road. The installation, which featured art by Jackson and Loni Johnson, was meant to "explore the effects of propaganda and misinformation on the public's perception of minorities." By Tuesday, the event page was no longer active on Miami Beach's website, although a cached version is still available.

Although police apparently had nothing to do with the removal of Jackson's artwork, the piece was critical of past actions of the Miami Beach Police Department. A description beside the work explained that a Miami Herald investigation found the police's narrative of the 2011 shooting was "inconsistent, contradictory, and missing key information."

"This memorial is to honor Herisse, to affirm #blacklivesmatter and call into question the excessive force, racial discrimination, violence, and aggression often present in interactions between police and unarmed Black civilians," the placard stated.

Shannon Ligon, an attorney for Herisse's family, criticized the city for removing the artwork. "I'm really appalled by that," she said. "If anything, I think it's important that you memorialize situations like [Herisse's death] just so they don't happen again."

The act of censorship could have a chilling effect on the city's future collaborations with black artists. At least one artist, photographer Johanne Rahaman, has already criticized Miami Beach. Rahaman, whom the city had recruited to be part of the project, told the Miami Times she believed Morales' move was an attempt to "culture wash" Urban Beach Week. "Urban Beach is hip-hop," she told the paper. "If you erase that, then you are really getting rid of the event."