Photos Show Scores of Uncounted Ballots in Opa-locka Mail Center

Miami-Dade County announced today it has finished counting votes for the 2018 election.

But photos obtained by New Times show scores of mail-in ballots sitting inside an Opa- locka mail distribution center — the same center that was evacuated last month after alleged mail bomber Cesar Sayoc's pipe bombs passed through the facility.

Several local activists demonstrated outside both the mail facility and at the Miami-Dade County Elections Department to try to bring attention to the ballots. Two sources who spoke with New Times allege hundreds or thousands of ballots might still be inside.

Suzy Trutie, a spokesperson for the Elections Department, told New Times her office was aware of the ballots but confirmed nothing else about them. She said that, by her office's reading of state law, any ballots not delivered to the Miami-Dade Elections Department by 7 p.m. on Election Day could not be counted toward the 2018 total.

"We do our best to educate voters that, if you’re voting vote-by-mail, then your ballot had to be at the Elections Department by Tuesday, November 6," she said. "Not everybody mailed back in time."

Asked whether the ballots had been sitting inside the Opa- locka center undelivered on Election Day — or when the place was evacuated — Trutie referred questions to the United States Postal Service.

Ty Russell, a reporter with CBS Miami, tweeted minutes ago that he'd spoken with USPS and that it was not aware of any ballots being mishandled.

From USPS “we have no information to suggest any ballots were not properly handled and provided to local election officials, per our established process.” Election leaders told me they’ll receive mail in ballots from people who sent them late but they won’t be counted. @CBSMiami https://t.co/YshLhTf1mT — Ty Russell (@TRussellCBS4) November 9, 2018

But sources who spoke with New Times privately worried that ballots had potentially been sitting inside the mailroom for days or weeks before Election Day. Sources expressed frustration that more wasn't done to collect outstanding ballots before the 7 p.m. election deadline. One source who claimed to have reported the issues to the Elections Department said that the Opa- locka distribution center was understaffed and that there were not enough employees to handle the flood of ballots that had come in just before the election.

The day after the election, a Twitter user posted a clip purporting to show a USPS worker in Miami explaining what was going on. The woman said ballots were sitting on the floor hours after the delivery deadline had passed.

My mail lady saying that last night pass 7pm they had still boxes filled with ballots on the floor! Thousands of votes NOT been counted!! @AndrewGillum @funder @shaunking @SenBillNelson @maddow @Lawrence @AC360 pic.twitter.com/O3fZ3nYqyX — (@AnaSatyaLove) November 7, 2018

We are at the Miami Elections Department chasing vote by mail and overseas ballots stuck at a post office processing center in Opa Locka. Election officials told us they were invalidated because they were not at their office by 7pm election day. Absolute insanity. #CountEveryVote pic.twitter.com/F9QfljU5bh — Tomas Kennedy (@tomaskenn) November 9, 2018

The margins in Florida's 2018 midterm races are razor-thin: Ron DeSantis and Rick Scott currently lead their Democratic opponents, Andrew Gillum and Bill Nelson, by less than one-half percentage point each. Scott seems particularly nervous about a looming recount in his race and has sued the Broward and Palm Beach County Supervisors of Election in what appears to be an attempt to slow or stop the ballot-counting process. Scott, without a shred of evidence, alleges Broward is committing "election fraud" and "stealing" the race for the Democrats, but the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, which answers to Scott, says no formal allegation of fraud has been filed.

The race for agriculture commissioner is also headed to a recount. Progressive Democrat Nikki Fried leads Republican Matt Caldwell by fewer than a thousand votes.

Miami-Dade County is a left-leaning county but does contain pockets of hard-right voters. It's quite possible a few hundred extra ballots from Dade could have changed the margins in the election; however, at the moment, it's unclear how many might have been left undelivered by postal workers — or if ballots just truly did not arrive by mail in time. The Miami-Dade Elections Department, however, says it is still "continuing to receive ballots" by mail. Those ballots, the department says, won't be counted.