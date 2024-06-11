How Police Tracked Down Suspect in Temple Court Fire, Shooting

click to enlarge Juan Francisco Figueroa Miami-Dade County Corrections booking photo

Shortly before flames swallowed Temple Court Apartments in Miami on June 10, a resident of the building heard a series of loud blasts. He exited his apartment and found maintenance worker Feder Biotte lying on the first floor of the building, bleeding from a gunshot wound to his abdomen, according to police.The resident tried to provide first aid to Biotte, who uttered in Spanish, "307, the one from 307," police say.Investigators say that Biotte was referring to Temple Court resident Juan Francisco Figueroa, the man who allegedly shot him and left him to die on the floor. Detectives tracked down Figueroa, 73, later that day and arrested him on charges of attempted murder, displaying a firearm while committing a felony, and first-degree arson.Miami Mayor Francis Suarez described the fire as the city's first three-alarm fire in 25 years. More than 125 firefighters responded to the scene as smoke billowed across the city Monday morning. Elderly residents were rescued from their balconies, and at least one person was hospitalized for smoke inhalation. Dozens of residents were displaced and scrambled for shelter after a large portion of the Temple Court apartment complex was left charred.Biotte remained hospitalized with severe injuries on June 11. Suarez said city officials believe all of the residents that were in the building when the fire broke out have been accounted for.Police say that shortly after interviewing witnesses, they identified Figueroa as the resident of the 307 unit at Temple Court and found that he was the owner of a 2008 maroon Honda Accord. At around 1:45 p.m., five hours after the fire started, investigators spotted the vehicle in Miami and set up surveillance in the area.Figueroa later arrived and drove away in the vehicle, at which point officers stopped and arrested him. A black, wooden-handle Smith & Wesson Model 36 was found in his pocket with five .38 special live rounds, police say.In a photo lineup, the resident who rendered aid to Biotte identified Figueroa as the resident from unit 307, according to the affidavit.Meanwhile, the Miami Fire Rescue Department was battling the fire deep into the afternoon after the flames spread through the wooden frame of the 100-year-old building. By nightfall, the fire had been extinguished.Many residents spent the night at a shelter in a park near Temple Court while the city worked to transition them to hotels for the next two weeks, until more permanent housing arrangements can be made, Suarez said."We have 43 people in Jose Marti Park and the property management company is renting a hotel," Suarez said the evening of June 10, noting that a large portion of those who lived at Temple Court were older, Section 8 residents.Figueroa made his first court appearance June 11 before Miami-Dade County Judge Mindy Glazer. The judge denied him bond on the attempted murder and arson charges.