Massive Fire Breaks Out at Downtown Apartment Complex Where Man Was Shot

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said the blaze is the first 3-alarm fire the city has seen in 25 years.
June 10, 2024
Miami Fire Rescue spent Monday morning fighting to extinguish a 3-alarm fire at Temple Court Apartments.
Miami Fire Rescue spent Monday morning fighting to extinguish a 3-alarm fire at Temple Court Apartments. Miami Fire Rescue photo
On Monday morning, commuters were stunned as billowing clouds of black smoke filled the sky in downtown Miami near Lummus Park. The three-alarm fire started at around 8:15 a.m. at the Temple Court apartment complex at 431 NW 3rd Street.

Upon arriving at the scene, police discovered a single victim with a gunshot wound to the torso, who has since been transferred to Jackson Memorial Hospital. Several firefighters with minor injuries, all of whom are in stable condition, were also taken to Jackson Memorial.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said some residents were rescued from their balconies at the apartment complex, which has four stories on its east wing and three stories on its west wing. Many of the rescued residents were elderly.

More than 40 units from the Miami Fire Rescue Department were deployed in an effort to control the blaze, which raged for more than five hours.

NBC Miami reported that the gunshot victim was one of the apartment's employees. As of early afternoon, police had not confirmed whether the gunshot was self-inflicted and how, if at all, the shooting was related to the fire.

In a press conference, Mayor Francis Suarez said the City of Miami has not experienced a three-alarm fire in 25 years.

Suarez said a staging area was set up for residents, giving quick access to food and medicine for those who have been evacuated.

According to R.J. Heisenbottle Architects, the Temple Court Apartments "were built in two phases between 1914 and 1918," making the complex more than 100 years old. At least 30 people have been rescued from the structure so far.
