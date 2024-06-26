 Miami Airport to Get "Sleep Centers" From Wait N' Rest | Miami New Times
Miami Airport Will Soon Offer Rentable Rooms for Napping

Miami International Airport is slightly late to the sleep center game.
June 26, 2024
Miami International Airport (MIA)
Miami International Airport (MIA) Miami International Airport photo
You'll soon have the chance to rent a room at Miami's airport to catch some quick z's.

On June 18, Miami-Dade commissioners approved a contract with South Florida company Wait N' Rest to operate two sleep centers — private rooms equipped with beds, Wi-Fi, noise canceling tech, and power outlets — at Miami International Airport. This was a critical green light for the project, which was initially approved last month by the Miami-Dade Airport and Economic Development Committee.

The contract has a five-year term with an option to renew for another five years. Based on its 25 percent cut of the revenue, the county projects it will rake in $10 million from the room rentals if the contract spans the full ten years.
click to enlarge
Sleeping
Screenshot via YouTube
The rooms, which will only be available to ticketed passengers, cost between $30 and $60 per hour, Miami-Dade Aviation Department director and CEO Rafael Cutié said.

While the international hub already has a hotel, it doesn't accept hourly room rentals.

Under the contract for the project, one sleep center will be located on the third floor of the south terminal, and the other will be located on the third floor of the north terminal. The centers will be equipped with a mini-lobby while the rooms will be about 34 square feet and have soundproof walls, beds or sofas with clean linens and pillows, air conditioning, charging ports, and Wi-Fi.

The sleeping rooms appear to also have a self check-in and check-out system and temperature control.

Airports across the country have long offered sleep centers to travel-weary passengers — so Miami is slightly late to the game.

Philadelphia International Airport, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, and Charlotte Douglas International Airport are among the airports with sleep or rest rooms for travelers.
click to enlarge
Screenshot via YouTube
Wait N' Rest, which touts itself as having "the world's smartest sleeping rooms," already has sleeping centers at airports in Bogotá, Colombia and Lima, Peru. 
