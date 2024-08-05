Flight Cancellations Surge at MIA and FLL Amid Hurricane Debby

What began as whispers of a tropical wave has erupted into a storm forecast to batter the U.S. East Coast for much of this week. Hurricane Debby is now a Category 1 storm with winds exceeding 80 mph.
Not surprisingly, the storm is causing delays and cancellations nationwide, including flights in and out of Miami International Airport (MIA).
As of 10 a.m. on Monday, MIA had racked up 99 delays and 145 cancellations — eighth-worst in the U.S., according to the website FlightAware. Fort Lauderdale International Airport (FLL) has it a bit worse, with 124 delays and 100 cancellations.
PowerOutage.us, outages in the state now top 260,000, most in the U.S.
The storm is projected to move into the Carolinas and Georgia, leaving damage in its wake.