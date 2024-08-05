 Miami Airport Flight Cancellations Surge Amid Hurricane Debby | Miami New Times
Flight Cancellations Surge at MIA and FLL Amid Hurricane Debby

Miami and Fort Lauderdale are seeing extensive flight delays and cancellations caused by Hurricane Debby.
August 5, 2024
Not so fast: Hurricane Debby is causing delays and cancellations in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and nationwide.
Not so fast: Hurricane Debby is causing delays and cancellations in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and nationwide. Photo by Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images

What began as whispers of a tropical wave has erupted into a storm forecast to batter the U.S. East Coast for much of this week. Hurricane Debby is now a Category 1 storm with winds exceeding 80 mph.

Not surprisingly, the storm is causing delays and cancellations nationwide, including flights in and out of Miami International Airport (MIA). 

As of 10 a.m. on Monday, MIA had racked up 99 delays and 145 cancellations — eighth-worst in the U.S., according to the website FlightAware. Fort Lauderdale International Airport (FLL) has it a bit worse, with 124 delays and 100 cancellations.
click to enlarge screenshot of a US map showing flight delays and cancellations
Hurricane Debby is wreaking havoc on national travel.
FlightAware screenshot
Meanwhile, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency and urges those in the path of the storm to take precautions for the extreme weather. According to PowerOutage.us, outages in the state now top 260,000, most in the U.S.

The storm is projected to move into the Carolinas and Georgia, leaving damage in its wake. 
