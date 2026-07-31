Manosphere plans Miami jail protest for Tate brothers

The federal complaints that led to the Tates' arrests in Miami reveal new details about the allegations British authorities are relying on in their effort to extradite the controversial influencers.

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Hide your wives, hide your sisters, and basically every woman you care about — because self-proclaimed Miami alpha males are planning to descend upon downtown to protest (checks notes) the detainment of men accused of serial rape and sex trafficking.

Former professional kickboxers-turned influencers Andrew and Tristan Tate returned to international headlines July 18 when U.S. Marshals in Miami arrested the brothers in connection to new criminal charges in the U.K. Since then, Andrew has used X to complain about what he describes as a wrongful arrest and poor jail conditions — claims about the conditions have been corroborated in part by other sources — while urging supporters to rally ahead of the brothers’ Aug. 13 bail hearing.

Tate brothers representative and attorney Joe McBride appeared this week on the Fresh and Fit podcast, hosted by fellow manosphere influencers Walter Weekes and Myron Gaines (whom you may recognize from the viral “Hail Hitler” video with Clavicular). When asked what people could do to help the men, who face allegations of rape and sex trafficking, McBride says, “No. 1, don’t be afraid to speak about this at your dinner table, your friends at work, your friends online. The Constitution applies to everyone or it applies to no one.”

After initially announcing the wrong hearing date (which someone off-screen promptly corrected), McBride continues, “So come out Aug. 13. There’s a crowd right there formulating. We had about 15 people out there today on the corner of NE First and NE Fifth streets; that’s where the brothers can see from their cell.”

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Come out to the protest August 13th at 11am in Miami. https://t.co/7VTbXzrmdT — Myron Gaines (@MyronGainesX) July 30, 2026

Both Andrew and Tristan face a total of 59 criminal charges across the pond, including 38 new charges presented over the weekend by the U.K. Crown Prosecution Service (CPS). While the DOJ’s U.S. Marshals handled the arrest for CPS, neither department has responded to New Times’ requests to produce an arrest affidavit.

Andrew’s 42 charges include rape, arranging or facilitating trafficking for sexual exploitation, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, controlling prostitution for gain, and 19 counts of offenses relating to indecent images of a child and extreme pornography.

Tristan’s 17 charges include sexual assault, rape, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and facilitating trafficking for sexual exploitation.