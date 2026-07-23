Tate brothers extradition filings detail choking, rape allegations

The federal complaints that led to the Tates' arrests in Miami reveal new details about the allegations British authorities are relying on in their effort to extradite the controversial influencers.

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The federal complaints that led to Andrew and Tristan Tate’s arrests in Miami over the weekend reveal new details about the allegations British authorities are relying on in their effort to extradite the controversial influencers.

The complaints, filed Saturday in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, ask a federal judge to provisionally arrest the brothers under the U.S.-U.K. Extradition Treaty while Britain prepares its formal extradition request. Prosecutors say the United Kingdom currently seeks Andrew and Tristan Tate’s extradition on rape and assault charges but reserve the right to pursue additional charges once its complete extradition package is submitted.

As the case unfolds, Andrew Tate has taken to X to portray himself as the target of a politically motivated prosecution, telling his millions of followers that the charges are part of a broader campaign against him. In a post Thursday morning, he claimed he was being held in a Special Housing Unit “the highest level of security which exists,” without commissary, visitors, or outside contact, adding that his “neighbor is a cannibal who screams throughout the night.”

I am being held in SHU, the highest level of security which exists. No commissary.

No visits.

No contact with the outside world. My neighbor is a cannibal who screams throughout the night. — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) July 23, 2026

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The newly unsealed federal complaints, however, paint a starkly different picture. The documents obtained by New Times lay out separate allegations against each brother, describing incidents involving three women in England between 2012 and 2015.

Andrew Tate

According to Andrew Tate’s complaint, British authorities accuse him of raping one woman multiple times after meeting her through the webcam industry in early 2015.

Prosecutors allege Tate visited the woman’s home in Bedford, England, where he repeatedly placed her in chokeholds until she lost consciousness while vaginally penetrating her without consent over the course of several hours. The woman told investigators she never consented to the assaults, according to the complaint.

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The filing also alleges the woman provided investigators with messages she exchanged with Tate through his longtime X account, @CobraTate, around the time of the alleged offenses.

Andrew Tate is also accused of assaulting a second woman during separate sexual encounters.

According to the complaint, the woman told investigators Tate choked her during consensual sex in 2014, leaving marks on her neck. During another encounter, she alleged Tate again choked her until she struggled to breathe and feared he was going to die. The complaint says she told authorities she “had not consented to the rough nature of the intercourse.”

The filing further alleges that, at the time of the offenses, Andrew and Tristan Tate operated a webcam business in which women, referred to as “cam girls,” performed sexual acts online for paying subscribers, with at least some of the content produced in Romania.

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Tristan Tate

The allegations against Tristan Tate stem from accusations made by a woman prosecutors say was in a long-term romantic relationship with him between 2012 and 2013.

According to the complaint, the woman told investigators Tristan Tate repeatedly choked her until she lost consciousness while vaginally raping her. She alleged that after she blacked out, Tate would slap her awake, at which point she would discover he was penetrating her anally. The woman told investigators she repeatedly made clear she did not consent to anal penetration while unconscious, but alleged the conduct continued over the course of more than a year.

The complaint also alleges Tristan Tate struck the woman hard enough to give her a black eye, repeatedly slapped her, and beat her with a belt, leaving bruises and welts on her legs and buttocks despite her screaming for him to stop.

Related The Miami musician who helped trigger the Andrew Tate investigation

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Prosecutors also describe a separate alleged rape on or about Christmas Eve 2012.

According to the complaint, Tristan Tate picked the woman up from a train station, drove her to his mother’s home in Luton, pushed her onto a mattress, pinned her down, and raped her while repeatedly striking and grabbing her buttocks, causing bruising. The complaint says investigators were told the woman “did not have the choice to consent” and that Tate never checked whether she consented.

Miami arrests

Both complaints state that U.S. Marshals observed the brothers in Miami on July 17, one day before their arrests, and argued the filings should remain sealed because the Tates would likely flee if they learned warrants had been issued. Prosecutors noted the brothers were in South Florida because one of them was scheduled to co-host a boxing event in Miami on July 18.

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The complaints seek the brothers’ provisional arrest under the extradition treaty while the United Kingdom submits its formal extradition request. A federal judge will determine whether the treaty’s legal requirements have been met before the matter is ultimately considered by the U.S. Department of State.

The Tate brothers have previously denied criminal wrongdoing and have challenged allegations against them in multiple jurisdictions. The federal extradition complaints contain allegations that have not been proven in court.

In an emailed statement to New Times, Howard Srebnick, part of the brothers’ legal counsel, wrote that “the Tates are neither flight risks nor dangers to the community. They were granted bail in Romania and have complied with all conditions imposed, so the U.S. court should likewise release the brothers from custody while our legal team contests the false claims against them.”