After Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said the Tate brothers were not welcome in Florida, the Tampa Bay Young Republicans group celebrated their arrival and invited them to speak to their club.

U.S. Marshals arrested the infamous (or famous for those in the manosphere) Tate brothers in Miami Saturday, according to reporting by the Associated Press (AP).

Andrew and Tristan Tate are former professional kickboxers-turned influencers focused on promoting a hyper-masculine, luxurious lifestyle. The brothers face accusations of rape and sex trafficking in the United Kingdom and Romania. A New Yorker investigation in June detailed Andrew’s “empire of abuse,” including a musician living in Miami who helped spark the criminal probe against the Tates. U.S. Marshals arrested the brothers in Miami Saturday night.

Officials at the U.S. Marshals office haven’t responded to a New Times request for comment.

According to the U.K.’s Crown Prosecution Service, authorities have “decided to prosecute Andrew Tate, 39, with seven further counts of rape, three counts of arranging or facilitating trafficking for sexual exploitation, three counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and 19 additional charges for offences relating to indecent images of a child and extreme pornography.”

Catch up on the latest Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for a recap on politics, dining, culture, music and more

Email *

SIGN UP Thanks for Joining! Here is another newsletter you might like: Sports

NO THANKS THANK YOU! You're all set.

CLOSE

According to the Crown Prosecution Service, the expanded indictment includes 19 offenses related to indecent images of a child, in addition to new rape, trafficking, and assault charges. Tristan Tate is not charged with child-image offenses but faces additional counts including rape, sexual assault, and trafficking-related allegations. The brothers have denied all allegations.

The Crown Prosecution Service reported that Andrew, 39, and Tristan, 38, are being subjected to additional charges of rape under ongoing cases against the brothers in that nation. The agency said the brothers are awaiting extradition to the U.K.

On Saturday, British prosecutors announced that they sought the brothers’ extradition on charges alleging they raped and trafficked women between 2010 and 2017,” according to the AP.

One of the women whose allegations ultimately helped trigger Romania’s investigation first met Tristan Tate in Miami, according to the report. The aspiring musician, identified under a pseudonym, was allegedly recruited while Tristan spent time in South Florida and later traveled to Romania after he promised to help launch her music career.

advertisement advertisement

The investigation details how Palm Beach County became a venue for litigation involving one of the women who cooperated with Romanian authorities. The report also describes efforts by Tate allies and investigators to gather information about witnesses living in Florida after the criminal investigation became public.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the arrest was part of the Florida Attorney General Office’s investigation into the brothers. In March 2025, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Attorney General James Uthmeier announced that the brothers weren’t welcome in Florida and launched a criminal investigation into them. Despite that threat, the brothers were seen in Miami in April and apparently made it out of Florida without handcuffs. That wasn’t the case Saturday night.

Uthmeier took to X and made a joke about the arrest of the alleged sexual predators with a link to a TMZ story and a quote by Michael Scott from The Office, writing, “How the turntables …”