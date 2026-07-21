Tate brothers arrested on sex charges in Miami: What to know

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate were arrested in Miami over the weekend.

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British brothers Andrew and Tristan Tate, two of the Right-wing manosphere’s most outspoken personalities, made their first appearance in court Monday since United States Marshals took them into custody in South Florida on Saturday.

The brothers have been wanted for years on charges from multiple countries, so the arrest and timing raised several questions. They’ve made appearances at high-profile events in Miami over the years while facing allegations connected to sex trafficking and rape in the United Kingdom and Romania that first surfaced more than a decade ago, according to NPR.

Andrew famously taunted Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in March 2025 after he said the brothers weren’t welcome in the state, according to Florida Politics.

“Why hasn’t Ron or his homosexual AG arrested me yet? Struggling to find probable cause? Ran your mouth like clowns but can’t do anything? Uh oh. COURT. OF. LAW. Innocent until PROVEN guilty. This is America not Romania. I dare you to arrest me,” Andrew tweeted about Gov. Ron DeSantis and Attorney General James Uthmeier.

Neither DeSantis’ nor Uthmeier’s offices responded to New Times’ request for comment.

Who are Andrew and Tristan Tate?

The Tate brothers are British former professional kickboxers-turned social media influencers. The elder Tate (Emory Andrew) was on the reality TV show Big Brother in 2016 before rolling his fame over into social media, which now focuses on hyper-masculinity. Topics like wealth creation, self-improvement, physical fitness, and anti-establishment are at the center of the Tate brothers’ teachings.

The brothers left the U.S. for the United Kingdom in 2016, then moved to Romania later that year. After spending years under travel restrictions and judicial supervision in Romania while facing human trafficking and rape charges, the brothers flew to Fort Lauderdale aboard a private jet in late February 2025.

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What are the Tate brothers charged with?

Both Andrew and Tristan face 59 criminal charges in the U.K., including 38 new charges presented over the weekend by the U.K. Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), [the equivalent of our U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ)]. While the DOJ’s U.S. Marshals handled the arrest for CPS, neither department has responded to New Times’ requests to produce an arrest affidavit.

“These charging decisions followed receipt of a further file of evidence from Bedfordshire Police and bring the total number of alleged victims in this case to seven,” head of CPS Special Crime Division Malcolm McHaffie said in a statement.

Andrew’s 42 charges, including the most recent, are: rape (10 counts), arranging or facilitating trafficking for sexual exploitation (five counts), assault occasioning actual bodily harm (seven counts), controlling prostitution for gain (one count), and offenses relating to indecent images of a child and extreme pornography (19 counts).

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Tristan’s 17 charges, including the most recent, are: sexual assault (one count), rape (five counts), assault occasioning actual bodily harm (six counts), and facilitating trafficking for sexual exploitation (five counts).

Why were the Tate brothers arrested in Miami?

U.S. Marshals arrested the Tate brothers in accordance with a warrant for extradition from the U.K. Marshals found the brothers in Miami Saturday afternoon outside of an International Boxing Association (IBA) Bare Knuckle 6 event downtown, which Andrew was set to co-host, at the James L. Knight Center.

Where are the Tate brothers now?

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The brothers made an appearance alongside their attorney, Joe McBride, on Monday before Magistrate Judge Lauren Louis, who set another hearing for next week to schedule a bond hearing, according to the Miami Herald.

Prison records show the brothers are inmates at the Federal Bureau of Prisons in Miami. According to McBride (who has been on a tweeting spree since the arrests), the brothers are now in solitary confinement, depicted by what appears to be an AI-generated image of the brothers sitting in a cell together.

In a dramatic tweet, McBride compares his clients’ detainment to that of 9/11 terrorists, writing, “Days ago, Andrew and Tristan Tate exercised their constitutional rights by visiting the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. They held meetings about their U.K. party, the midterms, and 2028. They also met with friends and members of Congress. Now they sit in a 5’x12′ cell as political prisoners on American soil, in SOLITARY CONFINEMENT.

“Make no mistake about it: They are being punished for daring to exercise their First Amendment Rights. They are also being hunted by a despotic U.K. government that wants to bury them in a foreign prison for the rest of their lives. We met with them today. They are dressed in orange jumpsuits like Al Qaeda terrorists at Guantanamo Bay. Two innocent men, charged with nothing in America, dressed like enemy combatants.”

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UPDATE: ANDREW & TRISTAN TATE ARE IN SOLITARY CONFINEMENT Days ago, Andrew and Tristan Tate exercised their constitutional rights by visiting the US Capitol in Washington, D.C. They held meetings about their UK party, the midterms, and 2028. They also met with friends and… pic.twitter.com/iSoL7sSIm9 — Joe McBride (@McBrideLawNYC) July 19, 2026

What’s the Tate brothers’ defense?

McBride argues that the timing is no coincidence, saying British prosecutors only moved to arrest the brothers thanks to a defamation lawsuit set for trial soon in Palm Beach. The trial stems from a lawsuit Andrew filed against a Florida woman who accused him of imprisoning her in Romania in April 2022.

According to his first in a series of tweets about the arrests McBride wrote, “the United Kingdom, a corrupt and fallen nation that jails its own citizens for tweets while ignoring rape gangs it found too inconvenient to prosecute, conjured up a wave of charges against the Tate brothers.

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“This is not law enforcement. This is a political hit ordered by a dying empire that fears two free men with a microphone more than it fears actual criminals walking its streets.

“And the timing is no accident. For years, I have been litigating a defamation lawsuit in Palm Beach, Florida, that has absolutely destroyed the baseless allegations against the Tate brothers, piece by piece, under oath, on the record. That case goes to trial within six months. The U.K. knows it. They watched their lies get demolished in an American courtroom, and they panicked. This extradition demand has one purpose: to kidnap Andrew and Tristan through paperwork before an American jury exposes the truth to the entire world.”

The full statement can be found below.