Man Beaten and Arrested for Yelling "Do Your Fucking Job" at Miami Cop

Jose Farquaharson is suing the City of Miami after he says he was beaten and falsely arrested by Officer Luis Arcia.

Jose Farquaharson was standing on a street corner in Overtown one night in 2015 when a car sped past him. The 42-year-old says he shouted to two Miami police officers across the road: "Do your fucking job and stop the cars from speeding!"

Farquaharson says one of the cops, Luis Arcia, ran across the street and yelled back at him to "kiss my ass." The officer grabbed Farquaharson by the wrist, threw him to the ground, and cuffed one of his hands. Then, Farquaharson says, Arcia punched him several times in the face, beating him so badly he required hospitalization.

Farquaharson, who has no criminal history in Miami-Dade, was arrested for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, but the charges were dropped the next day. Three years after the horrific incident, he's now suing Arcia and the City of Miami for false arrest and excessive force in case filed last week in Miami federal court.