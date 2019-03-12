Major Miami Investor Charged for Paying Bribe to Get His Daughter Into USC as Part of National Scandal

Robert Zangrillo, a prominent Miami investor and real-estate developer currently proposing a massive, controversial luxury project in Little Haiti, was charged today as part of a sweeping national college bribery case that has ensnared major college coaches and at least two Hollywood actresses. Prosecutors alleged Zangrillo illegally paid what amounted to a $50,000 bribe to get his daughter into the University of Southern California in 2017. Her application had initially been rejected.

The indictments across the country center on a supposed college counseling service in California called the Edge College and Career Network that allegedly existed to help rich people launder bribes to colleges aimed at helping their less-than-stellar children into top-flight schools. According to court records unsealed in the Southern District of Florida today, Zangrillo was allegedly caught on tape telling Edge's CEO, William "Rick" Singer, to fudge Zangrillo's daughter's high-school transcripts, erase some poor grades, and make it appear as if his daughter was an accomplished amateur rowing enthusiast. Zangrillo also asked Singer to have an Edge employee named Mikaela Sanford take his daughter's biology class for her. Singer replied he was "happy to assist."

Zangrillo was also allegedly caught on tape arranging for a $200,000 so-called donation to the Edge's allegedly fraudulent charity, the Key Worldwide Foundation, as well as a $50,000 gift to the USC women's athletics department.