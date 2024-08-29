 Job Post Suggests Homestead is Quietly Searching for New Police Chief | Miami New Times
Is Homestead Quietly Looking for a New Police Chief?

Alexander Rolle Jr., the longest-serving police chief in Florida, said last year that he had no plans to retire anytime soon.
August 29, 2024
Alexander E. Rolle served as the Homestead Police chief since 1998.
Alexander E. Rolle served as the Homestead Police chief since 1998.
On Tuesday, August 27, a job posting for Homestead police chief suddenly popped up on the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) website.

"A national search is underway to hire a qualified professional to lead the City of Homestead Police Department in Florida as its Chief of Police, the posting reads. "The ideal candidate for this position is an experienced, transformational leader who has earned a reputation for being a high-integrity police executive."

The posting seemingly came out of nowhere, given that the department employs the longest-serving chief in all of Florida.

Alexander E. Rolle Jr. joined the department in 1979 and has served as police chief for the past 26 years. He was the city's first Black police chief.

In an interview with WFOR-TV (CBS4) in January 2023, Rolle, then 72 years old, said he had no plans to retire anytime soon.

"The reason I am still here is that the people in the police department want me to stay here and the people in the community want me to stay here," he said. "My whole philosophy is to make sure that people are safe and take care of the elderly and take care of kids and make sure that people in this city when they call for police they respond in a professional manner and treat people respectfully."

The city named its police station in Rolle's honor last year. (He's also the father of former University of Miami football star and retired NFL defensive back Antrel Rolle.)

"Under his leadership, the Homestead Police Department has implemented programs that include community policing strategies and helped improve public safety and reduce crime in the city," a city press release read following Rolle's building dedication.

Capt. Fernando Morales, the department's public information officer, informed New Times in a brusque but perhaps tellingly so email that Rolle is still the boss.

"Any further inquiries should be made to the city manager's office," he added.

New Times has put in calls to the city manager's office and, for good measure, its communications office.

In May, a Homestead police detective was suspended without pay for three days and reassigned to uniform patrol after he pursued a romantic relationship with a case subject and arrested her ex-boyfriend.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Miami New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
