Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Culture

Too Soon? Internet Pissed at Miami TikTok Star's Open-Casket Funeral Photoshoot

October 26, 2021 6:03PM

Miami influencer Jayne Rivera posted photos in front of her father's open casket. The internet did not approve.
Miami influencer Jayne Rivera posted photos in front of her father's open casket. The internet did not approve. Screenshots via Instagram
The five stages of grief are denial and isolation, anger, bargaining, depression, and acceptance.

It appears they may need to add a sixth: engagement.

On Monday, Miami TikToker and Instagram influencer Jayne Rivera posted a series of photos on Instagram, in which she appears to be smirking and posing in a fitted black dress and stockings in front of her father's open casket, which is draped with an American flag. She notes on her website that she lives in Miami.

One photo shows her placing her hands together in prayer. In the other, she appears to smile at the camera.

I support

Miami New Times
Miami New Times
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Miami and help keep the future of New Times free.
Support Us


"Butterfly fly away," reads the post, which amassed nearly 12,000 likes before her account went offline. "Rip Papi you were my bestfriend. A life well lived. #rip #papi #veteran #ptsd #funeral #neverforgotten."

She also posted the white dove and American flag emojis.

Rivera, who has 307,300 followers on TikTok, has described herself as a fitness model on Instagram and has an OnlyFans account.

Last week, she posted to her roughly 84,800 Instagram followers that her father had died, according to the New York Post.

But Rivera's recent photoshoot was met with swift backlash from all across the internet, with some calling her "vile" and "sick."

Her account has since been taken down.

"Funeral photo shoots? Yeesh," wrote one.

"Shit is just vile, and down right disgusting," commented another.

New Times was unable to reach Rivera for comment.
 
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Alex DeLuca is a fellow at Miami New Times.
Contact: Alex DeLuca

Trending News

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Pop Perfection

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation