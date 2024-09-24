 Hurricane Helene: Miami to See Heavy Rain, Gusty Conditions This Week | Miami New Times
Tropical Storm Helene Has Formed — How Will She Affect Miami?

Will Miamians feel the effects of Hurricane Helene? The short answer: Yes.
September 24, 2024
Heads up: Helene won't hit Miami as a tropical storm, but it'll still be windy and wet.
Heads up: Helene won't hit Miami as a tropical storm, but it'll still be windy and wet.
Summer might be over (boo!), but the Atlantic hurricane season is still far from finished (boo!).

Tropical Storm Helene officially formed this morning in the western Caribbean Sea. Threatening to make landfall as the strongest storm to hit the United States in more than a year, Helene is slated to rapidly intensify over the next 24 hours, reaching winds of 115 mph before slamming Florida's west coast as a powerful Category 3 storm on Wednesday.

Forecasters warn that Helene could bring life-threatening conditions and heavy rains across the state.

But while the storm's current path projects her to unleash her wrath on Florida's Gulf Coast before landing somewhere between the state's Panhandle and Big Bend areas on Thursday, Miamians might be naturally wondering: Will this affect us down south?

In short, yes.
New Times' go-to meteorologist Brian McNoldy explains that Helene's fury will be felt in South Florida owing to the storm's massive size.

"It's going to be passing pretty far to our west, but it's big, so we will absolutely feel some effects from it here," McNoldy says. "Starting probably overnight tonight, we'll gradually start to see the wind pick up."

Although South Florida will likely start to see high chances of heavy rain and 15-to-20-mph sustained winds when the storm passes closest to us on Thursday, McNoldy says the odds of tropical storm conditions here are "very, very, slim."

In order to be counted as a tropical storm locally, he explains, the area would need to see sustained winds of about 40 mph.

"Right now it just does not look like it's going to happen," McNoldy says.

Another bright side?

The storm itself is going to be moving relatively rapidly — meaning that whatever effects we experience will quickly vanish, too, McNoldy says.

"I don't expect anything too out of the ordinary for what we have gone through lots of times here," says the meteorologist. "Just be smart. Exercise some caution. If it's really windy, you probably don't want to be standing underneath trees. That sort of thing."
