Residents walk in the flooded streets of Colonia Planeta in La Lima, Honduras, in the aftermath of Eta.

Hurricane Eta made landfall on the Caribbean coast of Nicaragua last week as a Category 4 storm, damaging homes and displacing tens of thousands of people. The hurricane weakened to a tropical depression as it moved inland but still brought torrential rain, flooding, and deadly mudslides to Honduras and Guatemala. So far, the death toll from the storm has reached about 150 in Central America.

Earlier this week, the Honduran newspaper La Prensa reported that at least 57 Hondurans died and some 200,000 families were affected by the storm. And yesterday, COPECO, the agency that coordinates disaster relief efforts in the country, issued an indefinite red alert in anticipation of a new disturbance forming in the Caribbean.

Nonprofits, businesses, and other groups are now organizing relief efforts for Central America. The City of Miami and the Consulate of Honduras in Miami are collecting nonperishable foods, cleaning supplies, clothes, and personal hygiene items for the people of Honduras.

In an effort to support the people of Honduras, the @cityofmiami is partnering with their Consulate to bring relief supplies directly to those in need.

Personal protective equipment, like masks and gloves, are also needed. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the COVID-19 risk in Honduras is high. The country reports more than 100,000 positive cases and nearly 2,800 deaths.

Donations for Honduras can be dropped off at any of the following City of Miami fire stations:



Station 2 — 1901 North Miami Ave. in Edgewater

Station 4 — 1111 SW 2nd Ave. in Brickell

Station 5 — 1200 NW 20th St. in Allapattah

Station 6 — 701 NW 36th St. in Allapattah

Station 7 — 314 Beacom Blvd. in Little Havana

SerCargo Express, a logistics and cargo company in Doral, is also accepting donations for Honduras. The company is collecting everything from clothes and canned goods to cleaning supplies and medications. Diapers are especially needed.

The company recently sent a shipment of supplies to Honduras and is preparing for another shipment next Friday, November 20. Donations will be accepted until Thursday, November 19. Items can be dropped off at 1636 NW 82nd Ave. in Doral from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For questions, call 305-328-5038.

Food for the Poor, an international relief organization based in Coconut Creek, is sending humanitarian aid to Nicaragua, Honduras, and Guatemala. Anyone who would like to donate money to relief efforts can donate here.