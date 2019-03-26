Liberty City Hunger Strike: Brave Men and Amazing Publicity, but Little Action So Far

One man, McArthur Richard Sr., has lost 27 pounds. Another, Anthony Blackman, has dropped 16. Seven others haven't eaten solid food for 17 days.

So far, four mayors, six county commissioners, three police chiefs, and a host of state senators, school board members, and local leaders have stopped by some tents at NW 62nd Street and 12th Avenue. There, a group calling itself the Hunger Nine is making a very public statement about gun violence — and not only the kind that hits white suburbs.

The men are camped out across the street from the Pork and Beans housing development, the first of its type in the American Southeast and a mecca of deadly chaos caused by a lack of gun laws and insufficient community policing. The problem here predates Pulse, Marjory Stoneman Douglas, Christchurch, and other recent, highly publicized killings.