Florida Universities Tumble in 2025 Best College Rankings

On September 4, the) released its annual rankings of the 2025 Best Colleges in the U.S. Florida International University (FIU) was the highest-ranked Florida university on the list.In collaboration with college-focused survey and research firm College Pulse and data researchers from Statista, theconsidered weighted components including salary outcomes (70 percent) such as salary impact and years to pay off net education cost, learning environment (20 percent), and diversity (10 percent). This year's rankings expanded to 500 schools from last year's roundup of 400.Private and public universities in the Sunshine State did not fare well in the 2025 rankings.The University of Florida (UF) which is already dealing with the fallout from Ben Sasse's one-year stint as university president , fell from 15 to 83. It was previously named the best public university in the nation in the 2024 rankings. Now, the publication found UF is 24th among public universities in the U.S.Although FIU was the highest ranked out of all the Florida schools, it dropped from its previous ranking of 29 to 77. The University of Miami tumbled 141 spots to 231 from 70 while Florida State University fell from 102 to 199. The University of North Florida, which was not listed in the 2024 rankings, comes in at 170.As far as the rest of the country, Princeton University, Babson College, and Stanford University were the top three schools on the list.Here is where the Florida schools stand in the's 2025 rankings:Florida International UniversityUniversity of FloridaUniversity of North FloridaFlorida State UniversityEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical UniversityUniversity of MiamiUniversity of South FloridaFlorida Atlantic UniversityUniversity of Central FloridaRollins CollegeNova Southeastern UniversityFlorida Agricultural and Mechanical UniversityUniversity of TampaFlagler College, St. AugustineFlorida Institute of Technologywill release its annual "Best Colleges" rankings on September 24.