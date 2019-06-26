Homestead Child-Camp Operators Send Out "Fact Sheet" Claiming Everything's Actually Great There

Over the last few weeks, lawyers have reported harrowing stories of alleged neglect, health hazards, and abuse inside the Homestead Temporary Shelter for Unaccompanied Children, the largest child-migrant compound run by the Trump administration. Attorneys claimed bathrooms were covered in mildew. Kids say they've been trapped in the compound for illegally lengthy stretches of time, including some as long as 130 days. Some teen girls were reportedly cutting themselves, and lawyers say other kids with special needs — such as those who are blind or speak indigenous languages — were left to fend for themselves inside the facility. Doctors who toured the compound have alleged the conditions are harming children.

In response, the private contractor that runs the camp, Caliburn International, is now sending reporters an 11-item "fact sheet" that claims everything is actually fine and good inside the facility.

Caliburn's newly appointed spokesperson, Tetiana Anderson, sent the list of 11 "facts" to New Times yesterday afternoon. Among other dubious claims, Caliburn alleges the facility is not actually "prison-like" and says the staff is working diligently to reunite kids with their sponsors and loved ones.

The Trump administration said this month it plans to cut recreation, legal aid, and English classes for unaccompanied kids in U.S. custody. But Caliburn — a for-profit company that employs former Homeland Security Director John Kelly — is now attempting to bat down claims that kids inside the facility are being mistreated as public anger swirls.

"Fact: Homestead provides the highest level of care including 24/7 medical care, six hours of daily educational classroom instruction, daily recreation and three meals and two snacks a day," one item alleges, for example. "Fiction: Children at Homestead are kept in undesirable conditions."

New Times asked Anderson why the alleged "facts" sharply clash with first-person stories from inside the shelter, as relayed by immigration lawyers. She did not immediately respond to a message last night. New Times toured the facility in February. This reporter, who has also toured American prisons, would certainly argue the conditions at Homestead are prison-like.

Caliburn is attempting to tamp down numerous claims made in public and in court. Former employees have claimed in lawsuits that they were not properly trained to care for kids. The Miami Herald has reported that it's unclear whether the federal government has a proper hurricane-evacuation plan in place, which is especially concerning since much of the facility is made from temporary tents. And lawyers allege the facility violates huge sections of the Flores agreement, a 1997 Supreme Court settlement that mandates the government keep immigrant children in humane conditions.

Caliburn is sharing the "fact sheet" as the public and press are again illuminating horrid allegations of abuse and neglect inside the migrant-children shelters, which New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other progressives have in recent weeks likened to "concentration camps" or "torture facilities." On Monday, the federal government moved hundreds of children out of a Customs and Border Protection facility that lacked soap, clean clothing, or access to adequate food. The Trump administration had previously argued that it did not need to provide soap or toothbrushes to migrant children in its care. One immigration lawyer who spoke to the New Yorker described seeing filthy children in one Texas facility who were made to sleep directly on concrete floors and forced to care for toddlers detained alongside them.

Conditions at the Homestead facility do not appear to be quite as dire. But reports from inside the facility have been far from sunny. Last week, New Times published an in-depth series of statements that children inside the compound gave to legal advocates — children reported crying themselves to sleep every night, and many did not understand any of their legal rights.

"Sometimes it’s really hard having to stay here,” a teenage girl from Guatemala who’d been detained for five months told lawyers. “A couple of girls since I’ve been here have been cutting themselves."

For what it's worth, here's the full list of "facts" that Caliburn is now distributing to the press:

