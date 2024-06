A List of the Hottest Miami Summers on Record

click to enlarge A graph shows summer average temperatures at Miami International Airport since 1942. Photo by Florida Climate Center

2023 : 85.6 degrees



: 85.6 degrees 2020 : 85.2 degrees



: 85.2 degrees 2010 : 85.2 degrees



: 85.2 degrees 2017: 85 degrees

85 degrees 1998: 85 degrees

85 degrees 2019 : 84.8 degrees

: 84.8 degrees 2009 : 84.6 degrees



: 84.6 degrees 1987 : 84.6 degrees



: 84.6 degrees 2011: 84.5 degrees

84.5 degrees 2015: 84.3 degrees

84.3 degrees 2022 : 84.2 degrees

: 84.2 degrees 1993 : 84.2 degrees

: 84.2 degrees 2016 : 84 degrees

: 84 degrees 2004 : 84 degrees

: 84 degrees 2005 : 83.9 degrees

: 83.9 degrees 1981: 83.9 degrees

83.9 degrees 2021 : 83.7 degrees

: 83.7 degrees 1992 : 83.6 degrees

: 83.6 degrees 1991 : 83.6 degrees

: 83.6 degrees 1997 : 83.5 degrees

: 83.5 degrees 1995 : 83.5 degrees

: 83.5 degrees 2014 : 83.4 degrees

: 83.4 degrees 2008 : 83.4 degrees

: 83.4 degrees 2007 : 83.4 degrees

: 83.4 degrees 1996: 83.4 degrees

In case you haven't noticed, it's been hot in South Florida. Like, hide-in-the-shade, douse-yourself-in-Gatorade, unbearable-swamp-ass hot outside.Last summer marked the warmest on record globally, with extreme temperatures helping fuel climate-driven disasters across the planet, from wildfires in Canada to mass coral deaths around the Florida Keys. It was so hot that Miami received its first ever "excessive heat" advisory and obliterated records for the highest recorded temperatures for seven dates in July.Now, with the official start of summer still weeks away, temperatures across Miami and in the surrounding ocean waters have already hit record highs.You might be asking yourself: have summers in the 305been this damn brutal?The short answer: no.Based on data provided by the Florida Climate Center , here'sa list of the 25 hottest Miami summers on record since 1937, using mean temperature in Fahrenheit. (Note: measurements come from the Miami International Airport weather station.)