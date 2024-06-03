A List of the Hottest Miami Summers on Record

Last summer marked the warmest on record globally, with extreme temperatures helping fuel climate-driven disasters across the planet, from wildfires in Canada to mass coral deaths around the Florida Keys. It was so hot that Miami received its first ever "excessive heat" advisory and obliterated records for the highest recorded temperatures for seven dates in July.
Now, with the official start of summer still weeks away, temperatures across Miami and in the surrounding ocean waters have already hit record highs.
You might be asking yourself: have summers in the 305 always been this damn brutal?
The short answer: no.
Based on data provided by the Florida Climate Center, here's a list of the 25 hottest Miami summers on record since 1937, using mean temperature in Fahrenheit. (Note: measurements come from the Miami International Airport weather station.)
- 2023: 85.6 degrees
- 2020: 85.2 degrees
- 2010: 85.2 degrees
- 2017: 85 degrees
- 1998: 85 degrees
- 2019: 84.8 degrees
- 2009: 84.6 degrees
- 1987: 84.6 degrees
- 2011: 84.5 degrees
- 2015: 84.3 degrees
- 2022: 84.2 degrees
- 1993: 84.2 degrees
- 2016: 84 degrees
- 2004: 84 degrees
- 2005: 83.9 degrees
- 1981: 83.9 degrees
- 2021: 83.7 degrees
- 1992: 83.6 degrees
- 1991: 83.6 degrees
- 1997: 83.5 degrees
- 1995: 83.5 degrees
- 2014: 83.4 degrees
- 2008: 83.4 degrees
- 2007: 83.4 degrees
- 1996: 83.4 degrees