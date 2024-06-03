 Hottest Miami Summers on Record | Miami New Times
A List of the Hottest Miami Summers on Record

Have summers in Miami always been this damn hot? The short answer: no.
June 3, 2024
Thanks to global warming, every summer is now a hot girl summer.
Thanks to global warming, every summer is now a hot girl summer. Photo by Jeremy/Flickr

In case you haven't noticed, it's been hot in South Florida. Like, hide-in-the-shade, douse-yourself-in-Gatorade, unbearable-swamp-ass hot outside.

Last summer marked the warmest on record globally, with extreme temperatures helping fuel climate-driven disasters across the planet, from wildfires in Canada to mass coral deaths around the Florida Keys. It was so hot that Miami received its first ever "excessive heat" advisory and obliterated records for the highest recorded temperatures for seven dates in July.

Now, with the official start of summer still weeks away, temperatures across Miami and in the surrounding ocean waters have already hit record highs.

You might be asking yourself: have summers in the 305 always been this damn brutal?

The short answer: no.
click to enlarge A graph shows summer average temperatures the Miami International Airport since 1942.
A graph shows summer average temperatures at Miami International Airport since 1942.
Photo by Florida Climate Center

Based on data provided by the Florida Climate Center, here's a list of the 25 hottest Miami summers on record since 1937, using mean temperature in Fahrenheit. (Note: measurements come from the Miami International Airport weather station.)
  • 2023: 85.6 degrees
  • 2020: 85.2 degrees
  • 2010: 85.2 degrees
  • 2017: 85 degrees
  • 1998: 85 degrees
  • 2019: 84.8 degrees
  • 2009: 84.6 degrees
  • 1987: 84.6 degrees
  • 2011: 84.5 degrees
  • 2015: 84.3 degrees
  • 2022: 84.2 degrees
  • 1993: 84.2 degrees
  • 2016: 84 degrees
  • 2004: 84 degrees
  • 2005: 83.9 degrees
  • 1981: 83.9 degrees
  • 2021: 83.7 degrees
  • 1992: 83.6 degrees
  • 1991: 83.6 degrees
  • 1997: 83.5 degrees
  • 1995: 83.5 degrees
  • 2014: 83.4 degrees
  • 2008: 83.4 degrees
  • 2007: 83.4 degrees
  • 1996: 83.4 degrees
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Miami New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
