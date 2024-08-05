 Heat Icon Dwyane Wade Praises Noah Lyles' Nails After Olympic Win | Miami New Times
Miami Heat Icon D-Wade Salutes Noah Lyles' Olympic-Win Manicure

The fastest man in the world has fabulous nails.
August 5, 2024
Former Miami Heat player Dwyane Wade reacts during a Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the Kaseya Center on January 14, 2024 in Miami; Noah Lyles of Team United States during the Men's 100m Semi-Final on August 4, 2024 in Paris, France
Former Miami Heat player Dwyane Wade reacts during a Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the Kaseya Center on January 14, 2024 in Miami; Noah Lyles of Team United States during the Men's 100m Semi-Final on August 4, 2024 in Paris, France Photo (left) by Megan Briggs/Getty Images; photo (right) by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Noah Lyles is now the fastest man in the world after winning the gold medal in the 100-meter dash at the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games, all while rocking a USA-themed manicure.

Miami Heat legend and nail polish aficionado Dwyane Wade could not be prouder of the American sprinter.
Lyles took to X on Sunday, sharing snapshots of his victory, complete with a close-up of his patriotic nails. Wade, never one to miss a beat when it comes to manicures, jumped on X to celebrate Lyles' triumph, giving a special shoutout to his nail game. The former Miami Heat baller dared anyone to poke fun at the Olympian's fashion choice.

"And he got his nails painted, say something," Wade challenged on X.

Lyles is the first American to win gold in the 100m at the Olympics since Justin Gatlin in 2004.
Known for his bold fashion choices, especially his love for nail polish, Wade found a kindred spirit in Lyles. Turns out, being the fastest man on the planet pairs perfectly with a killer manicure. Who knew? 
