Hard Knocks Episode Four: Dolphins Fans Relive the Pain

The episode tackled a lackluster performance in which the Dolphins underestimated a lesser opponent.
December 13, 2023
Alec Ingold of the Miami Dolphins hurdles over Roger McCreary of the Tennessee Titans at Hard Rock Stadium on December 11, 2023. Ingold was featured on the fourth episode of HBO's Hard Knocks series.
Alec Ingold of the Miami Dolphins hurdles over Roger McCreary of the Tennessee Titans at Hard Rock Stadium on December 11, 2023. Ingold was featured on the fourth episode of HBO's Hard Knocks series. Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images
The Miami Dolphins blew a big lead in a monumental fourth-quarter collapse on Monday Night Football, so what do you say we all meet up at the same time on Tuesday night to watch an entire high-production HBO mini-movie about it?

HBO film crews were working around the clock to assemble Tuesday night's episode of Hard Knocks: In-Season, which featured Miami inexplicably squandering a 27-13 lead over the Tennessee Titans with three minutes to go in Monday's 28-27 loss.

It's as if the universe invents new, cruel, and unusual ways to punish Dolphins fans. 

Episode Four

Even after a crushing Dolphins loss, the season must go on. But this silly HBO show has to go on, too, probably because of contracts.

The episode foreshadowed what everyone knew had happened — a lackluster performance in which the Dolphins underestimated a lesser opponent on Monday, culminating in a loss. If it wasn't bad enough that it all unfolded in front of a national audience, it was relived on HBO for everyone with $15 a month to sit down and re-enjoy with popcorn.
As expected, the cinematic recap of the Dolphins' loss to the Titans was even more painful than the live and original version. Between cuts to the players' families in the crowd to the depressed locker room where coach Mike McDaniel was seen telling the team, "That's gonna really hurt, for multiple reasons," following Miami's failed fourth-and-two play to end the game, it was a real tear-jerker.

Unexpected Star

A week after Tyler Van Ginkel stole the Hard Knocks spotlight, this week's episode features another surprising focus — Dolphins blocker Alec Ingold. Ingold was highlighted for his work on and off the field, with his recent nomination for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award as the lead-in to Ingold's family life and charity work.

Ingold — a fullback, a dying breed in the NFL — has been a vital piece in the Dolphins' offensive puzzle, putting in the dirty work that has led to the Dolphins becoming one of the NFL's top rushing teams and Raheem Mostert scoring a league-high 16 touchdowns.

Good on the field, better off of it. Seeing an unsung hero on the Dolphins roster get his deserved shine was nice. And it made us feel better about the game's result.

Episode Five: Hunting With Zach Sieler?

Dolphins defensive line stuffer Zach Sieler has been repeatedly featured on Hard Knocks, including this past week, when he scored a touchdown on an interception. But we have to expect the HBO crew — having stayed in South Florida for a while now — will eventually make their way up to his wild hog and turkey hunting ranch in Central Florida.

Sieler, a small-town Michigan native, is a unique character who lived in an RV after he was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens. In the offseason, he spends a good amount of time at the Clay Gully ranch, reportedly welcoming groups and "leading guided tours from time to time," according to his Dolphins profile.

Whether Sieler gets to join the camera crew at the ranch or not during a week of practice, it would be a missed opportunity not to feature his story on HBO. 
