Miami Beach Burger King Employees Accused of Attacking Gay Couple, Using Slurs

On a Saturday last October, Raymond Ortega and Toni Llerena stopped to order some food at the Burger King Whopper Bar in South Beach. They were sitting down with their meals when an employee asked them to leave, saying that section of the restaurant was closing.

Ortega and Llerena protested. No one around them was being asked to leave, and the restaurant was still open for another hour and a half. The employee shouted back, saying something to the effect of, "Y'all need to leave, you're a bunch of faggots."

A security guard stepped in and repeated the slur. Then, "within seconds and without any cause for escalation," the guard attacked and pepper-sprayed Ortega and Llerena. Ortega says he was repeatedly punched in the face — so hard that he left the restaurant with a broken jaw.