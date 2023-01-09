Five Facts That Show How Long It's Been Since the Last Dolphins Playoff Win

Dan Marino

Apple iPod

US Presidents

"Fast and Furious"

Dwyane Wade

The Miami Dolphins are going to the NFL playoffs.That previous sentence is true for the first time since 2016, thanks to Miami's oddly thrilling and unsurprisingly messy 11-6 victory of the New York Jets on Sunday afternoon at Hard Rock Stadium.Miami's win over New York coupled with the New England Patriots' loss to the Buffalo Bills means the Dolphins themselves have a date on Sunday in Buffalo, where early Vegas odds pin them as ten-point underdogs.That's the sort of respect that comes with the fact that Miami will face one of the best teams in the NFL in Buffalo with the Dolphins' third-string quarterback under center and without the services of many impact players, just as they did in Sunday's must-win game.Long shot or not, merely having an opportunity to win a playoff game is a big deal for the Dolphins and their long-suffering fanbase. And the franchise hasn't actually won a postseason tilt since a 23-17 victory over the Indianapolis Colts on December 30, 2000.To truly appreciate just how long it's been since Miami won a playoff game, we've put together five mind-blowing facts that provide context to the drought. Sadly, unless Miami can pull off a miracle win on the road in Buffalo next week, these facts will remain true.Hall of Fame former Dolphins quarterback Dan Marino is now 61-year-old current Dolphins team advisor, Dan Marino. Marino retired following the 1999 season. Some NFL players weren't even born the last time Marino took a snap in the NFL.Even knowing all this, it's still incredible to think the Miami Dolphins have won only one playoff game since Marino was under center in Miami.Twenty-two seasons, one playoff win.When Apple released it in 2001, the iPod was a revolutionary device that changed how people listened to music. Today, it's a technological relic, something your dad pulls out of a junk drawer to get a good laugh.As of this year, the iPod is a thing of the past, because Apple retired it forever. Why? Because the iPhone — itself merely a glimmer from the future in 2000 — has replaced the iPod in functionality, and then some.Put that all together and it means the entire iPod 20-plus year lifespan transpired between Dolphins playoff wins.There have been four presidents since December 2000: George W. Bush, Barack Obama, Donald Trump, and Joe Biden. Two of those presidents served two four-year terms. And if you squint a little, you'll note that with Bush having been elected just prior to the Dolphins' 2000 playoff win, the franchise started the last season it won a playoff game during the Bill Clinton presidency.That means five US presidents have served in office between Dolphins playoff wins — and that's assuming they win another before 2025. Marinate on that for a moment.The "Fast and Furious" movie franchise didn't even exist the last time the Dolphins won a playoff game. Now it's one of the most successful, and longest-running, ever.Since the release ofin 2001, there have been nine additional movies in the franchise:(2003),(2006),(2009),(2011),(2013),(2015),(2017),(2019), and(2021).The "Fast" franchise has raked in more than $6 billion since the Dolphins' last playoff win. That's enough dough to buy the team outright.The last time the Miami Dolphins won a playoff game nobody in Miami had ever heard the name Dwyane Wade. It wasn't until 2003 Final Four that Wade was properly introduced to the nation, after a standout performance in the NCAA tournament with Marquette, and later that year that he was drafted by the Miami Heat.Amid the Dolphins' playoff victory drought, Wade enjoyed an NBA career that featured 13 All-Star Game appearances, eight All-NBA teams, and three NBA championships. Wade is now a retired basketball player and minority owner of the Utah Jazz.