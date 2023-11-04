Sports Betting Arrives in Florida: Four Classic Wagers in Miami Sports

The Seminole Tribe leaders have announced plans to introduce sports betting at their Florida casinos in December. This move follows a legal dispute lasting more than two years, which stemmed from a 2021 agreement allowing the Seminoles to offer online sports betting across Florida and add craps and roulette to their casinos.
The agreement permitted the Seminole Tribe to accept online sports bets statewide, so long as the bets are received on servers on tribal land. But the tribe's recently announced expansion is limited to in-person sports betting at their six Florida facilities, as a petition challenging the broader online-betting issue is sorted in the Florida Supreme Court.
As it stands, the Seminoles will start offering sports betting, craps, and roulette at three of the tribe's South Florida casinos on December 7. The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa will follow suit on December 8, and the tribe’s casinos in Immokalee and Brighton on December 11.
The news had us thinking: What are some viable, venerable bets in Miami sports? Regarding sports wagering, knowledge is power, and if there is one thing Miami sports fans know, it's the plight of their teams.
This isn't financial advice, merely an educated stab based on a Miami sports fan's life lived. But as they say in the financial world, past results do not guarantee future performance. Do your own research, and don't bet the farm. Watch some games. You'll see what we mean.
We’re gonna be going through #RSHK till I die.— Tito Benach (@TitoBenach) April 2, 2021
I’m gonna have to explain it to my children.
Hopefully they won’t have to explain it to their children.
#RSHK: Taking the OverAny Heat fan will tell you there are three certainties in life: Death, taxes, and an opposing team's little-known bench player turning into prime Michael Jordan against Miami. It's become such a respected adage that Heat fans have a more than decade-old term for the phenomenon — RSHK (Random, Scrub, Heat, Killer).
If you're wagering on the over-under for points scored by a journeyman on the opposing roster, smashing the over is a classic move. He might emerge from obscurity to drain a career-high amount of three-pointers.
Post interception Tua- the best QB in NFL history @haaaaandrew pic.twitter.com/53QA8uqemG— Chris OBrien (@chrisobee21) October 29, 2023
Post-Tua InterceptionWhatever sort of wagering exists that enables you to take advantage of the Dolphins' possession that follows a Tua interception, there may be room to capitalize on it. We've yet to see the exact numbers, but Dolphins fans have come to recognize that when Tua Tagovailoa turns the ball over, the next possession, he's out for blood.
Maybe there are total passing yards in a quarter, or touchdowns scored. Whatever it is, doubling down on post-mistake Tua is a solid strategy. He's a legend amongst us.
#TurdQuarter is undefeated. #HEATCulture https://t.co/Xvq5uFzwLv— SirJohnCard (@SirJohnCard) March 26, 2023
"Turd-Quarter" IncomingWhat is the most underrated, terrifyingly lemon-booty-inducing moment in Miami sports? Watching the Heat get up by 25 points early in the second quarter, only to find their lead shaved down to 7 in the third quarter. Heat fans affectionately refer to this as the "Turd Quarter," a term that's even made its way to the team broadcast once in a blue moon.
Interested in capitalizing on this phenomenon? Consider taking whatever the opponents' third-quarter line is when the Heat have a significant lead at halftime.
Playoff JimmyWhatever oddsmakers set the numbers at for Jimmy Butler entering a playoff game, banging the over is a strategy that has yielded fruit in years past. Smash the over button and call your significant other to tell them dinner is on the Seminole Tribe tonight. It's that easy (until it isn't).
Nothing in life is guaranteed, but if Jimmy Butler can drag this sleeping giant of a Miami Heat team into the playoffs, you can bet Playoff Jimmy will be kicking ass and taking names.