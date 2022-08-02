As Trade Deadline Looms, Same Old Story for Miami Marlins and Fans

Major League Baseball's trade deadline — or as Miami Marlins fans annually call it, reverse Christmas — is today, Tuesday, August 2, at 6 p.m. EDT.
This should be exciting! Expect the unexpected!
Just kidding — expect the Marlins to shuffle the chairs on the Titanic to a higher deck, as they do every year.
If you expect anything, expect names like Pablo López and Garrett Cooper to be wearing another team's uniform in October. We hope those sweet, sweet Sugar Kings jerseys didn't have a number on 'em.
As the calendar turns to August, the sad reality is that once again, the Marlins are unfolding a table at the trade deadline flea market and gently placing players upon it for contenders to purchase for pennies on the dollar. The Washington Nationals' Juan Soto, a once-in-a-generation player, is on the block, and the Marlins are nowhere near the conversation to acquire a 23-year-old future Hall of Famer, much less any everyday player for a playoff push.
Marlins fans deserve more. Unfortunately, they've come to expect less.
Again, diehard Marlins fans are left to spend the final months of the season watching prospects in high-double-digit jerseys get a look with the big team, while casual fans turn their attention to Dolphins practices.
Another wasted year. Another offseason of promises soon to come. But when do promises turn to production? When does building a farm system turn to filling a building for a postseason run?
No time soon, it seems. Not when sitting at seven games under .500 and 15-plus games out of first place at the trade deadline passes for success.
With Derek Jeter and some of the trusted personnel he brought with him now gone, the Marlins seem intent on turning another page in the never-ending story that is the franchise's pursuit of relevance. Now, the hope is that general manager Kim Ng will be free to run a baseball team in a manner she believes leads to success.
And so we wait. Again. For a different cake to emerge from the oven from a recipe that never changes, regardless of who the baker is.
Another trade deadline, another premature end to another disappointing Miami Marlins season.
We wish we were surprised.