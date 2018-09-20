Florida Man Sues Miami Dolphins After Being Punched by Drunk, Racist Fans

On November 27, 2016, Naples resident John O'Brien, his adult children, and his two young grandchildren slid into their seats at Hard Rock Stadium for a Miami Dolphins game. A huge San Francisco fan, O'Brien, decked out in a red 49ers shirt, was ready to watch his team take on Miami.

But before the game even started, he says, a group of drunk Dolphins fans began harassing and cursing at his family. During the first quarter, O'Brien walked to the bottom of the section and spoke to a security guard, but the officer refused to intervene.

O'Brien says the drunken fans continued to threaten and insult his family as the game continued. At halftime and again at the beginning of the fourth quarter, O'Brien spoke to security but says his complaints were ignored. Finally, with two minutes left in the game, he says, the fans physically attacked him and his family.