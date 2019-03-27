Florida GOP Chair Is Consulting With Groups Linked to White Nationalists

The modern anti-immigrant movement in America was largely created by white nationalists and eugenicists. Among the nation's loudest voices is the Federation for American Immigration Reform, or FAIR, a group founded in 1979 by John Tanton, a doctor who believed in eugenics. Tanton received funding from his friends at a group called the Pioneer Fund, which has propagated the idea blacks are genetically inferior to whites.

Fast forward roughly 40 years, and groups affiliated with FAIR are now advising Florida lawmakers on anti-immigrant proposals. According to emails obtained yesterday by the News Service of Florida, State Sen. Joe Gruters — who is also the chair of the Florida Republican Party — has been communicating behind the scenes with members of a FAIR-linked group, Floridians for Immigration Enforcement (FLIMEN), about SB 168, a Gruters proposal that would force towns to cooperate with Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Among other items, FLIMEN sent Gruters' office a list of 15 towns the group nonsensically calls "anarchy cities" because of allegedly lax immigration standards. (Miami is not among them, but West Palm Beach and Key West are.)

FLIMEN "suggests you consider not widely distributing the list, as that would just create problems,” the group reportedly emailed Gruters.