Before Foster Child Naika Venant's Suicide on Facebook Live, Florida Failed to Help Her

Still dressed in her school uniform, Naika Venant went live on Facebook at 6:12 p.m. November 10, 2016. Earlier that day, the 13-year-old foster child from Miami had stolen a phone from her caseworker. Now, as an audience of three watched her video feed, she clumsily navigated the iPhone's camera, flipping through filters before settling on one in black-and-white.

"The regular one is ugly as hell," she complained.

Someone commented about seeing her in handcuffs at school three days earlier, so Naika explained how she had been committed to a mental-health facility after running into traffic when a teacher tried to search her bag for marijuana.

Continue Reading

"They said I walked in front o f cars. And I ain't go to jail — they Baker Acted me," she clarified. "They put me in the crazy house for the people who want to kill theyselves . Like, why would I want to kill myself? Explain me this."

During her eighth-grade year, Naika spent hours documenting her life on Facebook Live. With her tough exterior and class-clown quips, it was easy for her to dismiss concerns that she was depressed or suicidal. But already in her short life, Naika had expressed thoughts of self-harm on at least five occasions and been hospitalized three times under the Baker Act, a state law that allows officials to detain anyone threatening to hurt themselves.

From the age of 6, she had been in and out of Florida's foster-care system after the state received a report that her mother had whipped her with a belt more than 30 times. Since then, records show Naika had been sexually abused, psychologically evaluated, hospitalized for sickle cell anemia, diagnosed with anxiety and posttraumatic stress disorders, medicated with Adderall and Zoloft, arrested for criminal mischief, and expelled from her charter school.

The trauma she experienced and the behavioral problems she exhibited were well known to the child-welfare agencies responsible for her care. But despite being under the watchful eye of dozens of doctors, therapists, foster parents, and caseworkers, Naika received no meaningful intervention. Instead, the system continued to lead her down a dangerous path, shuffling the teen to more than a dozen foster homes in the last eight months of 2016. It was in one of those homes that she entered the bathroom, logged into Facebook, and hanged herself while filming her final live-stream.

"Trafficking and trauma, the opioid epidemic... are really having a profound impact on kids." Facebook

Twitter

More shares reddit email



Naika's death on January 22, 2017, led to national outrage, finger-pointing among agencies, and leadership shake-ups within Our Kids, the Miami-based contractor responsible for her foster-care placements. Attorneys acting on behalf of Naika's estate — which includes her allegedly abusive mother — have now filed suit against Our Kids, the Florida Department of Children and Families (DCF), five other child-welfare agencies, and two of Naika's foster parents. Most damning, the lawsuit claims Naika's civil rights were violated when she was housed in multiple inappropriate foster placements, which denied her the safety and stability she required — ultimately leading to her tragic and untimely death at the age of 14.

"We are hoping to obtain justice for the emotional anguish that Naika suffered as a result of her sexual abuse in foster care and the failures of the Miami-Dade child protection system that bounced her in and out of 16 inappropriate placements during the last eight months of her life," says attorney Stacie Schmerling of Talenfeld Law, a children's advocacy firm that filed the case.

A DCF spokeswoman declined to comment on the pending lawsuit. Our Kids CEO Michael Williams, who joined the organization five months after Naika's death, also said he could not respond to questions specifically about the case. But in an interview with New Times, he acknowledged agencies throughout Florida have had trouble placing children who need specialized medical or mental-health care.

"Trafficking and trauma, the opioid epidemic — all those things are really having a profound impact on kids and the adolescents and teens," Williams said. "Trying to find the right clinical set of services to meet their needs is a challenge everyone is facing across the state."

Naika Venant and her mother, Gina Caze. Screenshot via Facebook

Naika Marie Venant was born in 2002 to 17-year-old Gina Caze in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. Shortly after giving birth, Caze moved to Florida, leaving behind her daughter with the baby's grandmother. Naika would be 18 months old before she was reunited with her mother in the United States.

By DCF's account, Naika's early years in Florida were marked by instability and abuse. At 4 years old, she was left home alone without food or water on at least one occasion. Another time, while hospitalized at age 5 for sickle cell anemia, her mother claimed she was "a liar and a faker" and threatened to send her back to Haiti. After she was taken into state custody at age 6, Naika told therapists she had slept in the same room as her mother's boyfriends and had been exposed to "sex movies."

Her caseworkers believed that exposure was one reason the girl repeatedly engaged in inappropriate sexual behavior with other children. In 2009, when Naika was 6, DCF received an abuse hotline report that she had been inappropriately touched by a classmate at school. An investigation revealed Naika had also engaged in sexual activity with another student, according to the lawsuit.

Although her foster parents were supposed to implement a sexual-safety plan that involved near-constant supervision, her attorneys say that didn't happen. At one foster home in 2009, she engaged in child-on-child sexual activity with her foster mother's son while the two were unsupervised. Throughout the year, according to the lawsuit, she was repeatedly sexually assaulted by a foster boy more than twice her age. (A DCF report says the boy denied assaulting Naika and claimed she was the aggressor.)