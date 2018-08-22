Some Invasive Everglades Pythons Are Hybrid-Species Juggernauts, Study Reveals

Pythons are not supposed to be in the Everglades. The snakes likely got there because some Florida
As it turns out, a new study from the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) released Tuesday sheds some light on why the reptiles have adapted so well to the River of Grass: Some of the snakes are not full Burmese pythons. Instead, the study suggests that a portion of the Everglades snake-invaders are actually a cross between Burmese pythons (Python
That's an important
"Hybrid vigor can potentially lead to a better ability to adapt to environmental stressors and changes," USGS researcher Margaret Hunter said yesterday in a news release. "In an invasive population like the Burmese pythons in South Florida, this could result in a broader or more rapid distribution.”
That might answer some basic biological questions that have perplexed Glades researchers for years. Typically, Burmese pythons in their native Asian habitats stay in their wetland confines, but the USGS notes that some allegedly "Burmese" pythons in the Everglades have bizarrely been found on drier land. The researchers hypothesize that the added genes from the Indian python might be helping South Florida's unstoppable snakes adapt to the Everglades even faster.
The USGS also found that the snakes remain closely linked with one another and appear to be in-breeding — the USGS noted that the snakes sampled in the data were "midway between first- and
New Times has covered all sorts of harebrained Glades-python-hunting schemes in the past, from using drones to hunt down the snakes to letting
The alleged Burmese-Indian python hybrids are also not the only unstoppable invasive species overtaking Florida: Meat-eating tegu lizards are making quick work of the Glades, too. In 2015, researchers also found a new, hybrid species of invasive "super termites" in South Florida, too.
The USGS compiled its latest study by taking tissue samples from 400 pythons across South Florida, including sites within Big Cypress National Park, the Florida Keys, and even Southwest Miami-Dade County.
“The snakes in South Florida are physically identifiable as Burmese pythons, but genetically, there seems to be a different, more complicated story,” the USGS's Hunter said.
