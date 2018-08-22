 


Some Invasive Everglades Pythons Are Hybrid-Species Juggernauts, Study Reveals
photo via Florida Fish and Wildlife

Some Invasive Everglades Pythons Are Hybrid-Species Juggernauts, Study Reveals

Jerry Iannelli | August 22, 2018 | 8:36am
AA

Pythons are not supposed to be in the Everglades. The snakes likely got there because some Florida creep with way too many reptiles let his snakes loose in the Glades back in the 1980s. Now the dang things are eating everything and are so unstoppable that the state occasionally encourages random hunters to venture out into the Everglades and wantonly murder as many pythons as possible. Otherwise, the snakes eat natural Glades animals, including deer and alligators.

As it turns out, a new study from the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) released Tuesday sheds some light on why the reptiles have adapted so well to the River of Grass: Some of the snakes are not full Burmese pythons. Instead, the study suggests that a portion of the Everglades snake-invaders are actually a cross between Burmese pythons (Python bivittatus) and their close cousin, the Indian python (Python molurus).

That's an important point, because Burmese pythons tend to prefer wetland habitats, while Indian pythons do better on higher ground. Of the 400 python samples the USGS studied, 13 came back as Burmese/Indian cross-breeds. Researchers hypothesize that this may give some pythons "hybrid vigor" that allows them to take advantage of the most adaptable traits from both species. The USGS guesses that the species inter-breeding likely happened before the snakes even made it to South Florida, so, uh, thanks reptile weirdo patient-zero.

"Hybrid vigor can potentially lead to a better ability to adapt to environmental stressors and changes," USGS researcher Margaret Hunter said yesterday in a news release. "In an invasive population like the Burmese pythons in South Florida, this could result in a broader or more rapid distribution.”

That might answer some basic biological questions that have perplexed Glades researchers for years. Typically, Burmese pythons in their native Asian habitats stay in their wetland confines, but the USGS notes that some allegedly "Burmese" pythons in the Everglades have bizarrely been found on drier land. The researchers hypothesize that the added genes from the Indian python might be helping South Florida's unstoppable snakes adapt to the Everglades even faster.

The USGS also found that the snakes remain closely linked with one another and appear to be in-breeding — the USGS noted that the snakes sampled in the data were "midway between first- and second-cousins." Gross.

New Times has covered all sorts of harebrained Glades-python-hunting schemes in the past, from using drones to hunt down the snakes to letting celebrity chefs cook pythons as part of a Miami-based Chopped rip-off. Previous studies have noted that the snakes are extremely resilient: They can survive in salt-water and through unseasonably cold weather, and are breeding so successfully that the USGS has tied their rise to a decline in other Everglades small-mammal populations, including rabbits. (PETA has asked python hunters to stop decapitating snakes, though.)

The alleged Burmese-Indian python hybrids are also not the only unstoppable invasive species overtaking Florida: Meat-eating tegu lizards are making quick work of the Glades, too. In 2015, researchers also found a new, hybrid species of invasive "super termites" in South Florida, too.

The USGS compiled its latest study by taking tissue samples from 400 pythons across South Florida, including sites within Big Cypress National Park, the Florida Keys, and even Southwest Miami-Dade County.

“The snakes in South Florida are physically identifiable as Burmese pythons, but genetically, there seems to be a different, more complicated story,” the USGS's Hunter said.

 
Jerry Iannelli is Miami New Times' daily-news reporter. He graduated with honors from Temple University. He then earned a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University. He moved to South Florida in 2015.

