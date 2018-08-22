Some Invasive Everglades Pythons Are Hybrid-Species Juggernauts, Study Reveals

Pythons are not supposed to be in the Everglades. The snakes likely got there because some Florida creep with way too many reptiles let his snakes loose in the Glades back in the 1980s. Now the dang things are eating everything and are so unstoppable that the state occasionally encourages random hunters to venture out into the Everglades and wantonly murder as many pythons as possible. Otherwise, the snakes eat natural Glades animals, including deer and alligators.

As it turns out, a new study from the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) released Tuesday sheds some light on why the reptiles have adapted so well to the River of Grass: Some of the snakes are not full Burmese pythons. Instead, the study suggests that a portion of the Everglades snake-invaders are actually a cross between Burmese pythons (Python bivittatus ) and their close cousin, the Indian python (Python molurus).

That's an important point, because Burmese pythons tend to prefer wetland habitats, while Indian pythons do better on higher ground. Of the 400 python samples the USGS studied, 13 came back as Burmese/Indian cross-breeds. Researchers hypothesize that this may give some pythons "hybrid vigor" that allows them to take advantage of the most adaptable traits from both species. The USGS guesses that the species inter-breeding likely happened before the snakes even made it to South Florida, so, uh, thanks reptile weirdo patient-zero.