Florida Couple Charged With Stealing $76,000 Worth of Honey

Miami's biggest ever honey caper began unraveling on April 25, when William Steel bumped into a drum of honey at his company's warehouse in Homestead. The drum was supposed to be full of 600 pounds of honey, but it wobbled like it was half empty when he knocked into it.
Steel was suspicious, so he decided to check each drum that had been delivered to his business, Bee Natural Honey, from beekeepers Jose and Celestino Aguilar. As he picked up the drums with a forklift and maneuvered them onto the scale, he noticed water would leak out from inside.
As he ran around the warehouse measuring weights, he found at least 70 drums were light of liquid gold. That's when Steel knew: He'd been the victim of a massive honey theft.
Soon, Steel realized only two people could be to blame: 45-year-William Faith and his wife, 41-year-old Cristina Faith (whose middle name is literally America), whose job was to unload the drums, document their weight, and add security seals.
When he reviewed the weight sheets, he found that all 70 drums had been marked as full and then sealed with security labels by the Faiths.
So Steel fired the Faiths and called the cops.
Homestead police now say that the couple had conspired to defraud "Bee Natural Honey for approximately two years by altering the amount of honey received in their respective drums and overcharging the company in order to obtain profit for themselves," according to Homestead Police Officer Ryan Khawly
In July, Khawly and two other detectives met with Steel at the company's headquarters in Homestead and inspected the honey drums. At this point, Steel still hadn't removed the security seals from the drums, but with the detectives there in person, Steel was finally able to get a look inside.
Turns out, only 21 of the 73 drums of honey that were inspected by the police contained any honey at all.
The Faiths had filled 51 drums with nothing but water, police say.
"The total amount of pounds of honey that was recorded was 50,598 pounds, but in actuality, there
Meaning Bee Natural Honey "sustained an approximate loss of $76,729.50"
About a month after detectives uncovered the honey
By then, cops had been investigating them for months. As they charged the couple, police detailed the full, nefarious bee plot: The Faiths, they say, would "falsely record the amount of honey that was received, causing Bee Natural Honey to pay out more money than the true value of the product," according to Khawly. "Further investigation revealed that the Faiths would receive a kickback from the Aguilars."
The Faiths were both out of jail the next day after paying a $7,500 bond each. They each have an arraignment hearing the second week of September and have not yet entered a plea. Neither of the Aguilars
