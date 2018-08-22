Florida Couple Charged With Stealing $76,000 Worth of Honey

Miami's biggest ever honey caper began unraveling on April 25, when William Steel bumped into a drum of honey at his company's warehouse in Homestead. The drum was supposed to be full of 600 pounds of honey, but it wobbled like it was half empty when he knocked into it.

Steel was suspicious, so he decided to check each drum that had been delivered to his business, Bee Natural Honey, from beekeepers Jose and Celestino Aguilar. As he picked up the drums with a forklift and maneuvered them onto the scale, he noticed water would leak out from inside.

As he ran around the warehouse measuring weights, he found at least 70 drums were light of liquid gold. That's when Steel knew: He'd been the victim of a massive honey theft.