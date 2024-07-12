AI-Powered Ammo Vending Machines Could Soon Arrive in Florida

While Floridians may no longer be stocking up on movies from Publix's Redbox kiosks, they might soon be loading up on another item alongside their groceries: gun ammo.
Amid historically high gun deaths in the U.S., adults across the South can already buy bullets from AI-powered vending machines — yes, vending machines — at their local grocery stores. The Dallas-based company American Rounds LLC has so far installed the automated kiosks at eight supermarkets across Texas, Oklahoma, and Alabama. CEO Grant Magers said he's received requests to bring the machines to Hawaii, Alaska, California, and, of course, Florida.
In an interview with Tampa Bay's WFLA News, Magers said he hopes to have the machines installed in the Sunshine State soon.
"We have received numerous requests," Magers said. "Hopefully, we will have the opportunity to be a part of the great Florida community soon."
American Rounds, which markets itself as "the future of ammo sales," has been supplying stores with vending machines since last November.
The machines are described as 2,000-pound, triple-locked, steel boxes that are monitored by security cameras. According to a website for the Dallas-based company, the ammo dispensers are accessible 24/7 and feature ID-scanning and facial recognition software to verify buyers' identities and ages. One promotional video from the company shows an on-screen menu for handgun rounds, shotgun ammo, and rifle rounds.
Magers asserts that the way ammunition is currently sold — online and on the shelves at stores — makes it easy for people to steal it and for minors to get their hands on it illegally.
According to Giffords Law Center, "ammunition can be bought online or in person with zero oversight" in most states. Federal law prohibits dealers from selling handgun ammunition to anyone under 21, and long gun ammunition to anyone under 18. Although the law disqualifies people from accessing firearms and ammunition based on criminal history, it doesn't require sellers to conduct background checks for ammo purchases.
Only a few states, including New York, California, and New Jersey, have passed laws requiring background checks or licenses for ammo purchases.
Florida Senator Tina Scott Polsky, who represents communities in northern Broward and southern Palm Beach County, introduced a bill in 2023 that would have required background checks on ammo purchases and transfers, but the measure died in committee.
While American Rounds argues that its machines are a safer alternative to selling ammo online or in store, experts in gun violence prevention and cybersecurity have some concerns. For instance, they note that the machines could easily sell ammo to someone who isn't legally allowed to own a gun, such as a convicted felon or someone convicted of domestic violence crimes.
Mager did not immediately respond to New Times' questions about details on the company's plans for Florida.
In 2021, the number of gun murders in the United States exceeded 20,900, a record high, and the firearm murder rate per capita nearly reached the peak level set in the mid-1970s. Gun-related deaths in the country declined from 2022 to 2023 but remained at historically high levels, with more than 18,800 firearm deaths, excluding suicides, last year. Among high-income countries with large populations, the U.S. has the highest rate of gun violence in the world.