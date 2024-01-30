 Florida Bans Trans People From Changing Gender on Driver's Licenses | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Government

Department of Anti-TRANSportation? Florida Bans Driver's License Gender Changes

State DMV's move exposes trans people to criminal liability for listing gender identity on their driver's license.
January 30, 2024
The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles rescinded a policy that allowed trans drivers to obtain a new license to reflect their gender identity.
The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles rescinded a policy that allowed trans drivers to obtain a new license to reflect their gender identity. New Times photo-illustration (license plate via Zazzle/car photo by WendellandCarolyn via iStock Getty Images
Share this:
The State of Florida will no longer allow transgender people to change their listed gender on their driver's licenses, opening up the possibility of criminal prosecution should they do so, according to a new memo.

On January 26, the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) informed counties statewide in a new directive that the department is rescinding an existing policy that allowed people to obtain a new license if they wished to change their listed gender.

Issued by the department's Deputy Executive Director Robert Kynoch, the memo says a driver's marked gender must be based on supporting documents provided with a license application and "must be sufficient to establish the identity of the applicant."

"Permitting an individual to alter his or her license to reflect an internal sense of gender role or identity, which is neither immutable nor objectively verifiable, undermines the purpose of an identification record and can frustrate the state's ability to enforce its laws," the memo states.

Kynoch claims a Florida statute allows the department to issue replacement licenses only when drivers change their name, address, or driving restrictions.

Kynoch warned that if a person lists a gender that does not correspond to "innate and immutable biological" sex, they can be charged with fraud and suffer civil penalties including the suspension, cancellation, or revocation of their license.

Alejandra Caraballo, a civil rights attorney and clinical instructor at Harvard Law School's Cyberlaw Clinic who shared the memo on social media, warned that the directive's language opens up the possibility that the state could bring fraud charges against any transgender person, tourists included, who have changed their driver's license to reflect their gender identity.

"Any out trans person could have their license revoked or suspended at any time under this policy and unlikely to be able to be renewed with the current gender marker," Caraballo wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. "This is a massive and intrusive change erasing legal recognition and criminalizing trans people in the state."

Meanwhile, legislation is pending in the statehouse with restrictions that mirror the memo and require those applying for identification cards in Florida to list their sex assigned at birth. Under consideration in the Florida House's Insurance and Banking Subcommittee, the bill would also require private insurers that cover gender-transition procedures and medication to cover gender "detransition" measures.

Caraballo pointed out that the memo could be an attempt to block transgender from renewing their licenses prior to the bill's passage.

The administrative action and bill are in line with the Republican-dominated state legislature's and Gov. Ron DeSantis' regulatory crusade targeting transgender people in Florida. DeSantis has signed bills that restrict discussion of gender identity in school, prohibit trans people from using public bathrooms of their choice, and bar Medicaid coverage of gender reassignment procedures. 
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Naomi Feinstein is a staff writer at Miami New Times. She was born-and-raised in South Florida and is a graduate of the University of Miami where she majored in journalism and political science. While at UM, Naomi worked for the student-run newspaper The Miami Hurricane and was named the 2021 Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ) Florida's College Journalist of the Year. She later received her master's degree from the Columbia University School of Journalism.
Contact: Naomi Feinstein

Trending

Cold Front Reminds South Florida That Winter Exists

Weather

Cold Front Reminds South Florida That Winter Exists

By Alex DeLuca
Summer of James: Why the Miami Heat Must Risk It All to Land LeBron and Bronny Jr.

Sports

Summer of James: Why the Miami Heat Must Risk It All to Land LeBron and Bronny Jr.

By Ryan Yousefi
College in Prison? In Florida, Not So Much

Criminal Justice

College in Prison? In Florida, Not So Much

By Ryan Moser
Icon of the Feces: Where Does the Poo Go on World's Largest Cruise Ship?

Environment

Icon of the Feces: Where Does the Poo Go on World's Largest Cruise Ship?

By Naomi Feinstein
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation