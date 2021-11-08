Support Us

Environmental

Watch: Peak King Tide Floods Miami's Streets

November 8, 2021 9:00AM

King tide flooding in Brickell, October 2016.
King tide flooding in Brickell, October 2016. Photo by B137/Wikimedia Commons
As if regular ol' precipitation didn't make getting around Miami hard enough, the king tide — when the autumnal new and full moons bring exceptionally high water levels — adds even more chaos to this sinking slab of porous limestone.

Combine the two and expect flooding of Noah's Ark proportions.

Owing to heavy rains and the king tide, water levels rose about nine inches above predictions, which marked the highest tide of the year so far, according to University of Miami meteorologist Brian McNoldy.

"What do you get when you combine the highest tide of the year (10am today) and an enhanced risk for heavy rainfall?" he tweeted early Friday morning. "We will find out just how bad the flooding will be this morning in the 8-12 timeframe." As the city braced for its highest water levels of the year, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez was in Scotland meeting with other U.S. mayors about combating climate change.

Meanwhile, people across South Florida captured videos of what experts say is a glimpse into the future of that very crisis.

One Instagram user posted a video of a stairwell flooded with murky, debris-filled water at the Gran Paraiso, a three-year-old, 54-story luxury condominium on Biscayne Bay in Edgewater. As the video pans to the exterior of the building, a woman can be seen braving the submerged streets in flip-flops.
Earlier on Friday morning, meteorologist Andrew Hagen captured a video of flooded streets in Brickell, where at least one car appears to be stranded.
A video of Biscayne Boulevard Friday morning shows a city bus sitting tires-deep amid flowing floodwaters, along with several other cars that also appear to be stranded.
John Morales, chief meteorologist for WTVJ NBC-6, shared a video of a flooded parking garage in Miami with an alarm ringing in the building.

In an earlier tweet, Morales cautioned readers to consider moving their cars from low-lying areas.

"What did I tell you about moving your car?" he tweeted alongside the clip.
This likely won't be the last of the jaw-dropping king tide footage this year. Higher than usual water levels are anticipated during high tide on the full moon on November 19.
Alex DeLuca is a fellow at Miami New Times.
