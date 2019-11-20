Five Reasons the 1972 Miami Dolphins Will Forever Be the Only Undefeated NFL Team

Last week, the San Francisco 49ers lost 27-24 to the Seattle Seahawks in overtime on Monday Night Football. You're probably wondering what that has to do with you. Well, if you're a Miami Dolphins fan, it has everything to do with you because the 49ers were the last remaining undefeated team in the NFL for the 2019 season, meaning, once again, the 1972 Miami Dolphins stand as the only undefeated team in NFL history.

For almost 50 years, no one has matched what the greatest team in NFL history did in 1972. Nearly every pre-'90s NFL record you can think of has been bested, but the '72 Dolphins still stand alone in perfection. It's such a big deal that Funky Buddha Brewery releases a special beer every year when the last undefeated team in the NFL loses its first game of the season.

It's a record that will stand the test of time. No NFL team will ever be able to go undefeated throughout a regular season and win a Super Bowl as the Miami Dolphins did in 1972. This is why.

Talent is less top-heavy in the NFL than it's ever been. Photo by Gmartnx

Talent is much more evenly distributed around the NFL than it was back in the day.

Thanks to free agency and a plethora of other rule changes, talent is less top-heavy in the NFL than it's ever been. A team has a short window to be great before it all comes crumbling down to the ground once a star player's salary cap and/or age catches up. The New England Patriots have dominated the league for over a decade, but even they lose three to four games a season due to pure bad luck or disinterest at the end of the season.

Even the worst NFL teams are capable of beating anyone else on a random week. There is literally a movie titled Any Given Sunday. No matter how good a team is, it's just not possible to run the table anymore because there is less room for error when the other team has such a solid chance of capitalizing on your mistakes when you're not at your best.

The more games there are, the more chances there are to slip up. Photo by George Martinez

Simple mathematics: There are more games played, thus more chances to lose.

The 1972 Dolphins went 17-0, which included three postseason wins. These days, there are 16 regular-season games and likely soon will be even more, not to mention the three to four playoff games needed to win a championship. In the near future, it's possible teams will need to win 20-plus straight games if they want to match what the Dolphins did in 1972. Eventually, the preseason will be all but eliminated in the name of more real-life games that count, which will make matching the Dolphins' 17-0 even tougher.

It's tough for anyone in any sport to win 20-plus straight games, much less in the NFL, where teams are more equally talented than any other sport. The more games there are, the more chances there are to slip up. It's science AND math.

More collisions and broken bones make it a lot harder to be perfect. Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

Players are bigger and faster than ever, which inevitably means more injuries and missed games.

Back in the '70s, if a player got a concussion everyone chuckled and said he "just got his bell rung" and sent the guy back into the game as soon as he could see straight. Nowadays, players are held out for a month in situations where they might have simply missed the rest of the game pre-2000. There's just no comparison when it comes to missed games and injuries from era-to-era.

Players are bigger and faster than they have ever been, which means more collisions and broken bones. Cam Newton would be a defensive lineman in 1972, but instead he is a quarterback in 2019. Defensive linemen are as big as bears and run faster than running backs did in 1980. The game is more violent than it has ever been, which means by the time Week 14 rolls around a lot of teams are on their third-best player at some positions. That makes it a lot harder to be perfect.

Any team that is 15-0 is likely resting its starters in the last game of the season.

Dolphins fans know this fact well, but unfortunately, from the wrong side. The Dolphins have beaten the Patriots numerous times over the last decade in their last meeting of the season, many times because the Pats have already wrapped up the division title, a playoff bye, and home-field advantage by the time their second annual meeting with the Dolphins took place.

Whenever a team is in the position of being undefeated late in the season with little to play for, it's always a discussion as to whether their philosophy is to take their foot off the gas and rest some starters or stay in a rhythm and risk injury in a meaningless game. This wasn't a thought process that took place years ago and will always be a self-inflicted hurdle to get over if a team wants to finish without a loss.

Running the football took a lot of pressure off the Dolphins' defense in 1972. Photo by Ian Witlen

The 1972 Miami Dolphins played a safer brand of football that no one can duplicate in today's NFL.

The 1972 Dolphins had two 1,000-yard rushers and one 500-plus yard rusher. That year, the Dolphins ran the ball an astonishing 613 times, making it possible to overcome losing their starting quarterback for the majority of the season with a backup who threw only 150 passes in 14 games — a total most quarterbacks would have in less than four games these days.

Running the football this well took a lot of pressure off the Dolphins' defense, shortened the game, and allowed them to overcome the loss of their Hall of Fame quarterback. That's just not happening in 2019. The 1972 Miami Dolphins will forever stand alone in perfection, just as they have for the last five decades.