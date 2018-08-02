Environmentalists Fight FPL Plan to Keep Nuclear Plant Open Until 2053

Compared to wind farms and solar parks, nuclear power plants are, in general, extremely expensive to operate and terrible for their surrounding environments. Florida Power & Light's Turkey Point Nuclear Generating Station in Homestead certainly has not done good things for the local water supply. The power plant's infamous canal system, a nuclear-fluid cooling setup used nowhere else on Earth, has leaked salt water into Miami's major drinking-water aquifer and spilled trace amounts of radioactive materials into Biscayne Bay.

So after FPL filed a motion at the beginning of 2018 to renew Turkey Point's operating license for 20 years, potentially keeping the nuclear plant open until 2053, the environmental group Southern Alliance for Clean Energy (SACE) has filed a legal petition in yet another attempt to finally get rid of the cooling-canal system. The legal filing notes that environmentalists worry about the impact the cooling canals will have in an "increasingly warm climate."

"We are challenging FPL’s proposal to run Turkey Point for far longer than anticipated because the facility is not being properly managed," Stephen A. Smith, SACE's executive director, said today in a media release, which echoed many of the same complaints he's levied at Turkey Point during the past handful of years. “This open industrial sewer is polluting Biscayne Bay and putting critical drinking water supplies at risk today. This unacceptable status quo cannot continue into the 2050s. Thankfully, there are attainable solutions that can correct this FPL-created mess, and it’s long-past time for FPL to do what’s right, fix these wrongs, and move on.”