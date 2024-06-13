Panthers Draw First Blood in Game 3 — and a Stanley Cup Finals Meme Is Born

Lmfao, Oilers fan too far gone to realize she’s cheering for the wrong team 🤣



pic.twitter.com/8a4FvHb6Tq — Drew Livingstone (@ProducerDrew_) June 14, 2024

With just over a minute remaining in the first period, Florida Panthers right winger Sam Reinhart deflected a shot by teammate Gustav Forsling past Edmonton Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner, drawing first blood in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Finals.Rogers Place appeared to fall silent — save for one lone fan wearing an Oilers jersey, who leapt to her feet.Arms raised seemingly in triumph amid a sea of despairing Oilers fans, the woman appeared to be in a state of rapture — so much so that video of her reaction shared on social media ignited something of a frenzy.Things have not improved for the hometown team. With less than 12 minutes left in regulation, the Oilers trail the Panthers 4-2.