 Edmonton Oilers Fan Becomes Meme Material at Rogers Place | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Panthers Draw First Blood in Game 3 — and a Stanley Cup Finals Meme Is Born

Rogers Place appeared to fall silent — save for one lone fan wearing an Oilers jersey, who leapt to her feet.
June 13, 2024
The rapture of looming defeat? An Edmonton Oilers fan appears to succumb to ecstasy as the visiting Florida Panthers score the first goal in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Finals, already up 2-0 in the best-of-seven series.
The rapture of looming defeat? An Edmonton Oilers fan appears to succumb to ecstasy as the visiting Florida Panthers score the first goal in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Finals, already up 2-0 in the best-of-seven series. Screenshot via ABC
Share this:
With just over a minute remaining in the first period, Florida Panthers right winger Sam Reinhart deflected a shot by teammate Gustav Forsling past Edmonton Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner, drawing first blood in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Rogers Place appeared to fall silent — save for one lone fan wearing an Oilers jersey, who leapt to her feet.

Arms raised seemingly in triumph amid a sea of despairing Oilers fans, the woman appeared to be in a state of rapture — so much so that video of her reaction shared on social media ignited something of a frenzy.
Things have not improved for the hometown team. With less than 12 minutes left in regulation, the Oilers trail the Panthers 4-2.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Miami New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Déjà Vu: Severe Weather Swamps MIA Flights for Third Day

Travel

Déjà Vu: Severe Weather Swamps MIA Flights for Third Day

By Julia Postell
Peek Inside Actress Sydney Sweeney's $13.5 Million Florida Keys Mansion

Celebrities

Peek Inside Actress Sydney Sweeney's $13.5 Million Florida Keys Mansion

By Alex DeLuca
Miami Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Expected, Flood Watch Continues

Weather

Miami Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Expected, Flood Watch Continues

By Alex DeLuca and Naomi Feinstein
Worst Weather Appears to Have Passed for Miami-Dade and Broward — For Now

Weather

Worst Weather Appears to Have Passed for Miami-Dade and Broward — For Now

By Naomi Feinstein
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation