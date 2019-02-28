Watch Dwyane Wade's Buzzer Beater in Last Night's Amazing Win Over the Warriors

In an astounding last-minute victory over the NBA champion Golden State Warriors, Dwyane Wade hit an astounding buzzer-beating three-pointer that renders completely irrelevant how lousy the Miami Heat's season just may end.

The all-star guard, who is playing his last season, had a more-than-solid game, scoring 25 points in 26 minutes. More importantly, though, his three-point game came alive —as he hit two big ones in the game's final seconds.

Building on a team-topping 27 points by Goran Dragic, who recently returned from knee surgery, Wade hit a three-pointer off of one leg just as time expired. It was all the more astounding because his first attempt was tipped by Kevin Durant, then blocked by Jordan Bell — but he grabbed the ball and threw it up again. Watch it below.