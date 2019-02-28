 


Watch Dwyane Wade's Buzzer Beater in Last Night's Amazing Win Over the Warriors

Chuck Strouse | February 28, 2019 | 8:05am
In an astounding last-minute victory over the NBA champion Golden State Warriors, Dwyane Wade hit an astounding buzzer-beating three-pointer that renders completely irrelevant how lousy the Miami Heat's season just may end.

The all-star guard, who is playing his last season, had a more-than-solid game, scoring 25 points in 26 minutes. More importantly, though, his three-point game came alive —as he hit two big ones in the game's final seconds.

Building on a team-topping 27 points by Goran Dragic, who recently returned from knee surgery, Wade hit a three-pointer off of one leg just as time expired. It was all the more astounding because his first attempt was tipped by Kevin Durant, then blocked by Jordan Bell — but he grabbed the ball and threw it up again. Watch it below.

Here is what Wade told ESPN's Nick Friedell after the game.

I've been in this position so many times, and so many times you don't make the shot. And the one I make is a one-legged flick from my chest, it's crazy...I told [Golden State Warriors point guard Steph Curry] I needed this one on my way out. So y'all get enough, you got enough. I think the one thing cool for me is to be able to do this when you've got younger teammates that heard about some of the things you do, but don't always get an opportunity to see it. So it was cool to be able to do it in front of those guys as well.

 
Chuck Strouse is editor in chief of Miami New Times. He has shared two Pulitzer Prizes and won dozens of other awards. He is an honors graduate of Brown University and has worked at newspapers including the Miami Herald and Los Angeles Times.

