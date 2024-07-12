Everything You Need to Know Before Attending Dolphins Training Camp

It may not yet be the real deal, but the return of the Miami Dolphins training camp is the clearest sign that our beautiful pigskin season is just around the corner.
To prepare you to welcome back Head Coach Mike McDaniel and his squad, we've put together a handy-dandy, need-to-know guide to prepare you for the return of training camp.
If you haven't been in a few years, much has changed since the team practiced in Davie.
Key Dates & TimesWe're so back. You can almost taste the Starbucks Pumpkin Spiced Latte and hear the Michael Bublé Christmas album playing in Target.
Your Miami Dolphins return to the football field for training camp on Sunday, July 28, at the Baptist Health Training Complex. Gates open at 9:00 a.m., and practice starts at 10:30 a.m.
Here’s a snapshot of some key dates, times, and events. Stay updated by following @MiamiDolphins on Twitter, as practice dates and times are subject to change.
- July 28 - August 1: Practices start at 10:30 a.m.
- August 2: Member Day – exclusive access for season ticket holders.
- August 3: A special practice at Hard Rock Stadium at 11 a.m.
- August 6 & 7: Joint practices with the Atlanta Falcons at 10 a.m.
- August 12 - 14: Practices at 10:30 AM.
- August 15: Joint practice with the Washington Commanders at 10 a.m.
Tickets, Directions, & ParkingIt's all free — if you know where, how, and when to get it.
Entry to the training camp is free, but you’ll need a mobile ticket. Ticket registration opened on July 8 and is available on a first-come, first-serve basis.
The training camp will take place at Baptist Health Training Complex, 20000 NW 27th Avenue, Miami Gardens. Once you get in the area, look for signs directing you to parking and entrance areas to get there.
All parking is free, and it is located off Carl F. Barger Boulevard via 199th Street. Staff will guide you to Gate 10 for parking.
Once you get inside, seating is general admission, so arrive early if you want the best views of Tua throwing a 67-yard bomb to Tyreek Hill.
Do's and Don't's: What to BringAnyone from South Florida who has been to a Dolphins training camp practice will tell you the summer sun is no joke. Make sure to bring sunscreen and sunglasses and wear comfortable clothing. This is not the place to dress up — think beach attire.
While seat cushions and bleacher seats are allowed, leave the umbrellas, noise makers, and large bags home. They're a no-go and will get you a comfy seat in the parking lot. According to the Dolphins website, one item per person is allowed for autographs.
The NFL's Game Day Bag Policy is in effect, so bring a clear bag no larger than 12"x6"x12" or a one-gallon clear plastic freezer bag. When in doubt, leave it at home. Come as if you're jumping into the ocean, not going to Universal Studios.
Feel free to bring your camera (lens under 8" and no flash), but remember, recording devices and drones will get you on the banned list. The last thing the Dolphins want is their extra special trick play exposed. Select players will be available for autographs post-practice, so have your items ready!
Food & DrinksSorry — no PubSubs or Funky Buddha beer is allowed. Tailgate at home because no outside food or drinks are allowed inside the facility.
Plenty of concessions and food trucks are on-site to keep you fueled. Bring a pocket of small bills and eat before you come.
Those are the basics! Remember to chant Super Bowl! Super Bowl! Super Bowl! after every long completion Tua makes. It's an annual tradition.