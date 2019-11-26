 


    Herban Planet
Dolphin Mall will be open Thanksgiving from 9 a.m. to midnight.
Dolphin Mall will be open Thanksgiving from 9 a.m. to midnight.
Photo courtesy of Taubman Centers

Dolphin Mall Will Be Open on Thanksgiving, Because What Is a Holiday Anyway?

Jessica Lipscomb | November 26, 2019 | 4:06pm
AA

In recent years, the capitalist nightmare known as Black Friday has descended upon us earlier and earlier. In many cities, shoppers can now tuck into an early Thanksgiving dinner, then light out for their local big-box stores while the meat's still warm on the turkey carcass. And Miami is no exception: This year, dozens of corporate chains will be open for business for at least some part of Thursday.

In a mall setting, however, property managers have the ultimate say when it comes to whether employees will have to work on what is traditionally a family holiday. While most Miami shopping malls have made the choice to give workers the day off, Dolphin Mall is loudly advertising that it will be open from 9 a.m. to midnight on Thanksgiving.

To be clear: Dolphin Mall more or less stands alone in this decision. Aventura Mall? Closed on Thanksgiving. Bal Harbour Shops? Ditto. Brickell City Centre? Está cerrado. The Falls? No dice. Mall of the Americas? Locked up tight. Dadeland Mall will open at 5 p.m.

A spokeswoman for Dolphin Mall did not immediately respond to an inquiry from New Times about its decision to open for business on Thanksgiving.

But the mall is facing criticism on social media.

"Damn, it was bad making them show up at 5 or 7pm, but 9am on Thanksgiving?" one Reddit user commented.

"They should think about workers, working late without dinner with their family," another Facebook user posted in Spanish.

As Black Friday continues to creep into Thanksgiving Day, critics have lambasted retailers who put profits ahead of their own workers, and savvy brands are going dark for the holiday weekend. A recent Business Insider survey found that the majority of shoppers believe stores should be closed on Thanksgiving Day. And yet, experts anticipate there's no sign of the Thanksgiving shopping rush slowing down.

"I think it will bother people maybe for the next three years, but eventually I think it's just going to become status quo," Tom Arnold, a retail professor at the University of Richmond, told USA Today in a 2016 interview. "The next potential uprising might actually be Christmas Day."

 
Jessica Lipscomb is news editor of Miami New Times and an enthusiastic Florida Woman. Born and raised in Orlando, she has been a finalist for the Livingston Award for Young Journalists.

