Does AI Have a Place in Journalism? We Want Your Opinion

For the record, this article wasn't written by AI.
Voice Media Group — whose publications include Miami New Times, Phoenix New Times, the Denver Westword, and the Dallas Observer — was selected to participate in a summer news cohort led by Trusting News and the Online News Association.
The goal: to better understand how our readers feel about AI's role in journalism and how best to notify you if and when we use AI in any step of our work. Take our survey to share your perspective with us.
All the research we gather will be shared with the cohort to help guide our conversations; we'll also consider it as we develop our own editorial AI policy.
Ten other news organizations are participating in the cohort, including the Texas Tribune, the Associated Press, and the USA Today Network. Our team — myself, audience development director Dallon Adams, and vice president of product and technology James Hamilton — meets weekly with the cohort to share findings and ideas, and in the process is developing a better understanding of how we want (or don't want) to adopt AI in our workflow.
Let's be clear: We don't mean in our writing.
As AI develops, we're doing our homework to identify tools that could make our journalistic process more efficient, such as writing SEO headlines, checking grammar, or compiling listings. But however we might use AI, we would never use it without human review.
In addition to considering the results of the survey, we'll conduct interviews with readers in each of our newsroom communities about potential AI uses in our newsgathering and editorial process.
We've also been developing company policies on AI with other department leaders at Voice Media Group. We don't have our editorial AI policy ready to share yet, but we will soon, and our work in this cohort will continue to shape this policy.
So will you help shape our policies and use of AI by taking this survey?