Screwdolph the Red-Nippled Reindeer Draws Scrutiny of Florida Regulators

A Florida regulatory agency has opened a probe into child attendance at "A Drag Queen Christmas," a show that tours across the country, featuring drag performers doing off-color comedy and holiday-themed musical numbers such as "Tits in a Box."
Governor Ron DeSantis' office announced that the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR) opened the investigation after receiving "multiple complaints about a sexually explicit performance marketed to children held in Fort Lauderdale."
"The department is actively investigating this matter, including video footage and photographs from the event," DeSantis' press secretary Bryan Griffin said in a statement.
Part of a 36-city national tour, the show was hosted by Nina West and Trinity the Tuck at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts' Au-Rene Theater on December 26.
A Drag Queen Christmas typically features live singing and lip-sync performances by alumni and previous winners of RuPaul's Drag Race, along with an appearance by choreographer and singer Todrick Hall. In the show's trademark "Screwdolph the Red-Nippled Reindeer" sketch, a performer in a reindeer costume with blinking-orange breasts dances in front of a video of reined men leading Santa Claus's sleigh.
Production company Murray & Peter Present has held the drag queen tour for the past eight years, according to the show's marketing material. The show had a stop in Miami at the James L. Knight Center on December 27 before heading to Orlando and Clearwater, Florida, for the final tour dates of the year.
The Broward Center tells New Times that it has not been contacted by DBPR in connection with the probe.
"Please note that admission to Drag Queen Christmas on December 26 was limited to patrons 18 years or older, unless accompanied by a parent. To ensure patrons were aware of the adult themes and content in the show, this information was on the website and ticket purchase page; all ticket buyers were also informed directly through a 'Know Before You Go' email, a customer communication that is sent out in advance of most shows," the Broward Center said in a statement.
On Instagram, attendees of the Fort Lauderdale show shared clips of the queens lip-syncing to songs like Mariah Carey's hit "All I Want for Christmas" in holiday-themed red and green dresses and candy-cane-striped bodysuits.
A protester interrupted the event, loudly repeating that "it is not right" for children to be in attendance. The man was met with jeers from the crowd before leaving the theater. When police told him to vacate the premises or else face jail, he proclaimed, "You should arrest them for having children at this thing."
While critics of the tour have pointed to event descriptions that state "all ages are welcome," footage of the Fort Lauderdale event appears to show the vast majority of the crowd were adults.
One audience member wrote on Instagram, "A Drag Queen Christmas. Fun evening at the Broward Center. Shame on the protestors. It was all good fun."
Murray & Peter Present has not responded to New Times' request for comment.
The tour generated backlash across the country in recent weeks, culminating in a segment on Tucker Carlson Tonight during which activist Tayler Hansen complained about child attendance. Hansen appeared particularly perturbed by the show's "Tits in a Box" segment, during which a performer donning fake exposed mammaries opens presents under a Christmas tree, each of which is filled with breasts, as the segment title promises.
The Broward Center, which opened in 1991, hosts more than 700 performances a year including Broadway musicals, operas, ballets, plays, and concerts. It also has an arts-in-education program which serves thousands of students a year, according to its website.
Depending on what the DBPR probe finds, the department could file a complaint to revoke the Broward Center's liquor license or other state licenses.
Griffin said in his statement that the DBPR will "share any collected evidence with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for potential criminal liability."
"Exposing children to sexually explicit is a crime in Florida, and such action violates the department's licensing standards for operating a business and holding a liquor license," Griffin said.
The controversy comes at a tense moment in the clash between DeSantis and LGBTQ rights advocates who have accused the governor of attempting to gain political clout among his base by tapping into the culture wars involving gay and transgender issues.
Meanwhile, in recent months, threats and extremist protests have been mounting against producers of drag shows and venues that host them, according to LGBTQ advocacy organization GLAAD. A recent analysis by the organization tracked "increasingly violent rhetoric and incidents as the year progressed," including the firebombing of a Tulsa doughnut shop that had hosted a drag event in October. Protests in which white supremacist and Nazi groups showed up outside drag events have been documented nationwide.
In July, DBPR, whose leader is appointed by DeSantis, launched a probe into popular Wynwood restaurant R House after a video circulated online showing one of its drag show performers wearing pasties and a thong while leading a child through the restaurant. The investigation yielded an administrative complaint in which the department is trying to revoke the restaurant's liquor license, on the grounds that the business is a public nuisance and violated state lewdness law.
In September, R House responded in the administrative proceedings by pointing to pop music performers and celebrities who have worn thongs and performed provocative dances in Florida without triggering investigations by the state.
"The government should not penalize a minority business because parents chose to introduce their child to the art of drag performances, as is their right guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution and its Amendments, and the Florida Constitution," the restaurant's attorneys argued.
The performer at the center of the controversy said that the parent of the child in the widely circulated video had asked her to take the child by the hand because it was the girl's birthday. The dancer maintained she "would never do anything to hurt a child."
While protesters and conservative pundits such as Lauren Chen have called for arrests for bringing children to drag shows, legal experts interviewed by New Times have noted that Florida's obscenity statute sets a high bar for proving theatrical performances and films are "harmful to minors," a prerequisite for such criminal charges.
Criminal defense lawyer and obscenity law expert Jamie Benjamin said that in order to prove material is harmful to minors, prosecutors have to show that it shocks community standards and lacks "serious literary, artistic, political or scientific value" for children.
Besiki Kutateladze, a criminal justice and hate crime researcher, cited the long-running tradition of drag performances in South Florida. "Every performer is different, and of course you will have different interpretations of what is contemporary art," Kutateladze said in August in the wake of the R House controversy. "But I think the drag shows have the components to be viewed as art."