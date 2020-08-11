Here Are Six of Rundle's Most Controversial Cases

A heated race is nearing the finish line in what Miami documentarian and activist Billy Corben calls "the most consequential election in our history."

"I don't mean the presidential election, although that is, too," Corben says. "I think the elections for local prosecutor are the most important elections that we can participate in."

After 27 years in office, Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle is up for re-election on Tuesday, August 18. Her opponent is Melba Pearson, a former prosecutor in Rundle's office who resigned from her post as Florida's deputy director for the American Civil Liberties Union of Florida to run against her former boss.

Rundle and Pearson are both Democrats. Because no Republican candidate is challenging them, the August 18 election is open to voters of all political persuasions, and the result will determine Miami-Dade's next state attorney.

Rundle was a protégé of the late Janet Reno. Upon leaving Miami in 1993 to serve as U.S. Attorney General under then-President Bill Clinton, Reno tapped Rundle to succeed her as Florida's first Cuban-American state attorney.

At the time, local media described Rundle as a social activist who just so happened to be a prosecutor. Now, as she looks to secure a third decade in power, her opponent, Pearson, has branded herself as a progressive alternative who can bring aggressive criminal-justice reform to Miami-Dade County.

As the nation roils with protests calling for greater police accountability, Rundle's most glaring vulnerability appears to be the historical absence of prosecutions against law enforcement officials accused of brutalizing or killing civilians: In 27 years, Rundle's office has not charged a single officer for an on-duty killing.

Rundle points to limitations in the law, which gives police officers broad leeway to exercise deadly force. But critics of the state attorney, including Corben, point out that she also fails to pursue lesser charges, such as culpable negligence or perjury.

"When she says, 'I'm hamstrung by the laws in Florida,' that's a half-truth," Corben says. "I think even if you're grading by the Miami-Dade public schools' curve, 50 percent is still an F."

In a matter of days, voters will make clear whether they accept Rundle's explanations or whether they believe it's time for a new approach. In the meantime, here are six of the most controversial cases that mark Rundle's tenure as Miami-Dade state attorney.

Darren Rainey

Fifty-year-old Darren Rainey was serving a two-year sentence for cocaine possession when he collapsed on the floor of a prison shower and took his last breaths. It would take years for his family to learn the truth about what happened.

Thanks to an investigation by the Miami Herald's Julie K. Brown, details about Rainey's grisly death began to trickle out to the public in 2014. Brown tracked down an inmate at the Dade Correctional Institution who reported that Rainey, who lived with schizophrenia, had been thrown in the shower as punishment for defecating in his cell. According to prison sources, the enclosed shower stall, which could only be operated from the outside, had been rigged to reach searing-hot temperatures and was sometimes used to punish inmates.

Reports show that correctional officer Roland Clarke placed Rainey in the shower at 7:38 p.m. on the night of June 23, 2012. By 9:30, Rainey was dead. One fellow prisoner reported seeing "his burnt dead... naked body" carried away on a stretcher. Another inmate was forced to clean the shower, which contained large chunks of Rainey's skin.

Graphic photos of Rainey's body showed pink tissue exposed where his brown skin had peeled away. Nevertheless, Dr. Emma Lew, the county's deputy chief medical examiner, ruled that Rainey had not been burned in the shower; her report called the condition "skin slippage." (Other forensic experts who have reviewed the autopsy photos disagree.) Lew made the controversial determination that Rainey's death was accidental, indicating that he died from "schizophrenia, atherosclerotic heart disease and confinement inside the shower room."

The Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office announced on a Friday afternoon in March 2017 that it would not be arresting the correctional officers involved. Rundle claimed at the time that the medical examiner's determination and inmate testimony deemed inconsistent made it impossible to file criminal charges of murder or manslaughter.

In the lead-up to this year's election, Rundle has repeated those explanations when questioned about her failure to bring charges in the Rainey case. In a recent Facebook Live interview with Luther Campbell, she said she found the death disturbing but would not make a different decision if given the chance for a do-over.

"I know that it's painful when people look at that and they feel like Mr. Rainey — I've seen the signs — didn't get justice...and I'm sorry that there's that feeling, but really there was nothing more I could do," she said.

Pearson, Rundle's opponent, has said she would have pursued charges of manslaughter or culpable negligence given the same evidence.