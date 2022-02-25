Coconut Grove Residents Battle "Blatantly Racist" Redistricting Proposal

This detail of a revised map submitted by attorney and lobbyist Miguel De Grandy shows proposed adjustments to the Coconut Grove carveouts. The one on the left would transfer a swath of the West Grove into Manolo Reyes' District 4, while the one on the right, which would go to Joe Carollo's District 3, includes a Carollo- owned house (marked with an X) that has been the subject of controversy.

Base map and district lines via City of Miami